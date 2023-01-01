The natural history collection at this compact museum is beautifully displayed, with geological exhibits such as meteorite fragments and fossils, as well as items of cultural interest and local fauna specimens. The museum houses the Strehlow Research Centre with displays on the work of Professor TGH Strehlow, a linguist, anthropologist and avid collector of Indigenous artefacts, although most of the collection is off limits for cultural reasons. There's a new outpost of the museum on Todd Mall – it focuses on the region's ancient megafauna.