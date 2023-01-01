For a small town, Alice Springs has a thriving arts scene and the Araluen Arts Centre is at its heart. There is a 500-seat theatre and four galleries with a focus on art from the Central Desert region. The Albert Namatjira Gallery features works by the artist, who began painting watercolours in the 1930s at Hermannsburg. The exhibition draws comparisons between Namatjira and his initial mentor, Rex Battarbee, and other Hermannsburg School artists.

It also features 14 early acrylic works from the Papunya Community School Collection. Other galleries showcase local artists, travelling exhibitions and newer works from Indigenous community art centres.