In the Connellan Airways Hangar, Alice's original aerodrome, displays on pioneer aviation in the Territory include Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) planes. Easily the most interesting exhibit is the wreck of the Kookaburra, a tiny plane that crashed in the Tanami Desert in 1929 while searching for Charles Kingsford Smith and his copilot Charles Ulm. The Kookaburra pilots, Keith Anderson and Bob Hitchcock, perished in the desert; Kingsford Smith and Ulm were rescued.