A network of meandering trails leads through this lovely arid zone botanic garden, which was founded by the prominent anthropologist Olive Pink. The garden has more than 500 central Australian plant species and grows bush foods and medicinal plants such as native lemon grass, quandong and bush passionfruit.

There's a gentle climb up Meyers Hill with fine views over Alice and Ntyarlkarle Tyaneme, one of the first sites created by the caterpillar ancestors. It also provides habitat for 80 bird species and the black-footed rock wallaby.

The small visitor centre has various exhibitions during the year, and the excellent Bean Tree Cafe alone is worth a trip to the gardens.