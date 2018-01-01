Welcome to South Coast NSW
While it can't compare weather-wise to the more-visited North Coast – rain is fairly regular – its scenic beauty is staggering. Rough, rustic national parks and traditional fishing towns harbour some of the nation's most idyllic beaches, from the white sands and calm turquoise water of amazing Jervis Bay to big surf strands along the whole stretch from the Royal National Park on Sydney's southern edge to Eden, near the Victorian border.
Eden is known for its great whale-watching, but you can see these migrating leviathans all along the coast in this region. Dolphins are ubiquitous and the seals and penguins at Montague Island make it a brilliant wildlife-watching destination.
Top experiences in South Coast NSW
South Coast NSW activities
Jervis Bay Dolphin Watch Cruise
Tekin III - The Spirit of Jervis Bay, is a 17-meter triple deck catamaran boasting five separate viewing platforms that has been designed specifically for dolphin, whale, seal and general wildlife watching. This is Jervis Bay's largest cruise vessel ensuring comfort and saftey in all weather conditions.Youll meet the friendly local residents, the 100 plus bottle-nose dolphins that live permanently in Jervis Bay and enjoy informative commentary about the local area that is blessed with an abundance of flora and flauna from your experienced skipper. The Spirit of Jervis Bay is equipped with video monitors, tea and coffee making facilities and a liccenced bar.
Jervis Bay Eco Adventure
Jervis Bay is renowned for its natural beauty and extraordinary wildlife with dolphins, seals and sea birds inhabiting the area, It is also rich in Australian history, Aboriginal culture and geological marvels, Jervis Bay is also famous for its exceptionally clear water and beaches with some of the world’s whitest sand. During your 2-hour cruise you’ll learn about the history of the region from your friendly and knowledgeable crew. At Honeymoon Bay and The Docks you'll see the spectacular natural beauty and crystal clear blue water before cruising to Point Perpendicular to see the amazing high sea cliffs and rugged headlands. A stop is made at Hyams Beach with sand that is said to be the whitest sand in the world.Your cruise operator is committed to sustainable tourism and has achieved Advanced Eco-certification. You’ll cruise aboard a spacious 18.5 metre catamaran with five viewing levels that has been specifically designed for the best possible wildlife viewing opportunities.
Jervis Bay Dolphin Eco Cruise
Make your way to the Jervis Bay Cruise Terminal in Huskisson to be welcomed aboard your dolphin watch cruise by your friendly crew. Your boat, a 60-foot (18.5m) spacious catamaran, with five viewing levels, has been specifically designed for dolphin watching and to suit all ages. As you cruise through the clear waters of Jervis Bay, you’ll see dolphins under the water in the wild. With over 90 resident bottlenose dolphins in Jervis Bay, this 2-hour cruise will truly amaze. Enjoy the sight of the dolphins racing on the bow wave of the catamaran and watch as they jump and dive and swim close to our boat.
Jervis Bay Whale Watching Cruise
Make your way to the Jervis Bay Cruise Terminal in Huskisson to board your whale watching cruise at least 15 minutes prior to your selected departure time and be welcomed by your friendly crew. Your boat, a 60-foot (18.5m) spacious catamaran, with five viewing levels will provide great viewing and photo opportunities. As you cruise through the clear waters of Jervis Bay, you’ll not only have the opportunity to spot humpback whales but also southern right, mink and pilot whales. There is also the opportunity to spot penguins, seals, albatross and pods of friendly bottlenose dolphins that like to swim at the bow of boat.
Jervis Bay Kayak Tour
Meet your fun loving and professional guide at the local kayak centre in Huskisson ready to set off on your adventure in the beautiful morning conditions. You will be transported to the launch location on the day which will be chosen for the best experience according to the current weather forecast and a waterproof bag will be provided for your convenience to keep your personal items dry in the kayak. When you arrive at the launch site we will work together as a team to get the gear ready and you will be fitted with your equipment for the day. A short paddling technique and safety briefing will be conducted and itinerary outlined before we set off on our fun filled adventure to remember.The Jervis Bay sea kayak tour includes two relaxed kayaking sessions of approximately 1.25-hours where your guide will entertain you with stories and history of the local areas and secret spots you get to paddle through. A well deserved rest break of approximately 45-minutes on a magnificent beach will break the paddling time up and allow the chance for a swim and morning tea served up with plunger coffee/tea, freshly baked cake and fresh cut fruit. Just sit back with friends, throw a frisbee around on the beach, or take a swim or a snorkel if that’s what you desire before heading back to civilization. This is a superb social outing and an activity that will become a regular component of your visit to Jervis Bay and we look forward to being your adventure hosts.
Stand Up Paddle Lesson and Tour
Jervis Bay Stand Up Paddle will message/text you the location for the start of the tour. This will include a map and start time. The message will arrive the night before the tour so we can assess the weather to ensure the best conditions for our tour. We start our 90 minute Stand Up Paddle tours and lessons on the beach with clear safety and technique instructions. We will get you warmed up and on the water within 15 minutes . Enjoy the feeling of mastering stand up paddling and then enjoy the sights from the water that Jervis Bay has to offer. After a 90 minute paddle with lots of photo opportunities you will have an appetite that will need to be filled with the wonderful food that is in abundance at all of our local partner cafes and restaurants .Our tours include board , paddle, rash top or wetsuit and professional instruction.