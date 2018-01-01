Jervis Bay Kayak Tour

Meet your fun loving and professional guide at the local kayak centre in Huskisson ready to set off on your adventure in the beautiful morning conditions. You will be transported to the launch location on the day which will be chosen for the best experience according to the current weather forecast and a waterproof bag will be provided for your convenience to keep your personal items dry in the kayak. When you arrive at the launch site we will work together as a team to get the gear ready and you will be fitted with your equipment for the day. A short paddling technique and safety briefing will be conducted and itinerary outlined before we set off on our fun filled adventure to remember.The Jervis Bay sea kayak tour includes two relaxed kayaking sessions of approximately 1.25-hours where your guide will entertain you with stories and history of the local areas and secret spots you get to paddle through. A well deserved rest break of approximately 45-minutes on a magnificent beach will break the paddling time up and allow the chance for a swim and morning tea served up with plunger coffee/tea, freshly baked cake and fresh cut fruit. Just sit back with friends, throw a frisbee around on the beach, or take a swim or a snorkel if that’s what you desire before heading back to civilization. This is a superb social outing and an activity that will become a regular component of your visit to Jervis Bay and we look forward to being your adventure hosts.