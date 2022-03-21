Located at Stockton Bight, these are the longest moving sand dunes in the southern hemisphere, stretching more than 35km. Thanks to the generosity of the…
Mid-North Coast
Between Nelson Bay and Woolgoolga, the coast is riddled with lakes and shot through with swaths of coastal eucalypt and rainforest, much of it protected in national parks. The joy here is forsaking the Pacific Hwy for leafy roads that cut across to the coast, taking detours and switching back. What you'll find at the end of the road are wonderfully unpretentious beach towns, basic campgrounds beside dunes and rivers, and miles and miles of lush nothing. The big towns here are Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour, which can appear busy and built-up but nevertheless manage to maintain a languid holiday pace.
The Worimi people are the traditional custodians of much of the land in this region and a visit to the Worimi Conservation Lands at Stockton Bight is a beautiful spot to learn about their cultural heritage.
- Worimi Conservation Lands
Located at Stockton Bight, these are the longest moving sand dunes in the southern hemisphere, stretching more than 35km. Thanks to the generosity of the…
- Muttonbird Island
The Gumbaynggirr people knew this island as Giidany Miirlarl (Place of the Moon). It was joined to Coffs Harbour by the northern breakwater in 1935. The…
- Yuraygir National Park
This is the state’s longest stretch of undeveloped coastline, covering a 65km stretch of pristine coastal ecosystems stretching north from the village of…
- Flynn's Beach
A patrolled beach nestled between two rocky headlands. Excellent for learner surfers.
- DDorrigo Rainforest Centre & Skywalk
The 119-sq-km Dorrigo National Park is part of the Gondwana Rainforests World Heritage Area and home to a huge diversity of vegetation and more than 120…
- YYarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre
This cultural centre is well worth a detour to check out the Aboriginal artwork on display and learn about the local Gumbaynggirr people. It displays a…
- TTrial Bay Gaol
Occupying Trial Bay's eastern headland, this sandstone prison was built between 1877 and 1886 to house convicts brought in to build a breakwater. When…
- OOakvale Wildlife Park
What began its life as a humble petting zoo with a handful of farm animals in 1979 has grown into one of Australia's finest family-owned-and-operated…
- TTacking Point Lighthouse
This little lighthouse (1879) commands a headland offering immense views along the coast. It’s a great spot from which to watch the waves roll in to long,…
