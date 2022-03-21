Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mid-North Coast

Between Nelson Bay and Woolgoolga, the coast is riddled with lakes and shot through with swaths of coastal eucalypt and rainforest, much of it protected in national parks. The joy here is forsaking the Pacific Hwy for leafy roads that cut across to the coast, taking detours and switching back. What you'll find at the end of the road are wonderfully unpretentious beach towns, basic campgrounds beside dunes and rivers, and miles and miles of lush nothing. The big towns here are Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour, which can appear busy and built-up but nevertheless manage to maintain a languid holiday pace.

The Worimi people are the traditional custodians of much of the land in this region and a visit to the Worimi Conservation Lands at Stockton Bight is a beautiful spot to learn about their cultural heritage.

Explore Mid-North Coast

  • Worimi Conservation Lands

    Located at Stockton Bight, these are the longest moving sand dunes in the southern hemisphere, stretching more than 35km. Thanks to the generosity of the…

  • Muttonbird Island

    The Gumbaynggirr people knew this island as Giidany Miirlarl (Place of the Moon). It was joined to Coffs Harbour by the northern breakwater in 1935. The…

  • Yuraygir National Park

    This is the state’s longest stretch of undeveloped coastline, covering a 65km stretch of pristine coastal ecosystems stretching north from the village of…

  • Flynn's Beach

    A patrolled beach nestled between two rocky headlands. Excellent for learner surfers.

  • D

    Dorrigo Rainforest Centre & Skywalk

    The 119-sq-km Dorrigo National Park is part of the Gondwana Rainforests World Heritage Area and home to a huge diversity of vegetation and more than 120…

  • Y

    Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre

    This cultural centre is well worth a detour to check out the Aboriginal artwork on display and learn about the local Gumbaynggirr people. It displays a…

  • T

    Trial Bay Gaol

    Occupying Trial Bay's eastern headland, this sandstone prison was built between 1877 and 1886 to house convicts brought in to build a breakwater. When…

  • O

    Oakvale Wildlife Park

    What began its life as a humble petting zoo with a handful of farm animals in 1979 has grown into one of Australia's finest family-owned-and-operated…

  • T

    Tacking Point Lighthouse

    This little lighthouse (1879) commands a headland offering immense views along the coast. It’s a great spot from which to watch the waves roll in to long,…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Mid-North Coast.

  • See

    Worimi Conservation Lands

    Located at Stockton Bight, these are the longest moving sand dunes in the southern hemisphere, stretching more than 35km. Thanks to the generosity of the…

  • See

    Muttonbird Island

    The Gumbaynggirr people knew this island as Giidany Miirlarl (Place of the Moon). It was joined to Coffs Harbour by the northern breakwater in 1935. The…

  • See

    Yuraygir National Park

    This is the state’s longest stretch of undeveloped coastline, covering a 65km stretch of pristine coastal ecosystems stretching north from the village of…

  • See

    Flynn's Beach

    A patrolled beach nestled between two rocky headlands. Excellent for learner surfers.

  • See

    Dorrigo Rainforest Centre & Skywalk

    The 119-sq-km Dorrigo National Park is part of the Gondwana Rainforests World Heritage Area and home to a huge diversity of vegetation and more than 120…

  • See

    Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre

    This cultural centre is well worth a detour to check out the Aboriginal artwork on display and learn about the local Gumbaynggirr people. It displays a…

  • See

    Trial Bay Gaol

    Occupying Trial Bay's eastern headland, this sandstone prison was built between 1877 and 1886 to house convicts brought in to build a breakwater. When…

  • See

    Oakvale Wildlife Park

    What began its life as a humble petting zoo with a handful of farm animals in 1979 has grown into one of Australia's finest family-owned-and-operated…

  • See

    Tacking Point Lighthouse

    This little lighthouse (1879) commands a headland offering immense views along the coast. It’s a great spot from which to watch the waves roll in to long,…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Mid-North Coast

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.