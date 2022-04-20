Known for semillon and shiraz, plus the popular 'Cricket Pitch' range, this acclaimed winery has a slick modern visitor centre appropriately decked out in…
Hunter Valley
A filigree of picturesque roads criss-crosses this verdant valley, but a pleasant country drive isn’t the main motivator for visitors – sheer decadence is. The Hunter is one big gorge fest: fine wine, gourmet restaurants, boutique beer, chocolate, cheese, olives, you name it. Bacchus would surely approve.
The Hunter wineries – over 150 at last count – are refreshingly attitude free and welcoming to novices. They nearly all have a cellar door with cheap or free tastings.
While some deride the Disneyland aspect of the Hunter Valley, the region also offers everything from hot-air balloons and horse riding to open-air concerts. Accordingly, it is a hugely popular weekender for Sydney couples, wedding parties and groups of friends wanting to drink hard while someone else drives. Every Friday they descend and prices leap accordingly.
The Hunter Valley gets exceedingly hot during summer, so – like its shiraz – it's best enjoyed in the cooler months.
Explore Hunter Valley
- Brokenwood
Known for semillon and shiraz, plus the popular 'Cricket Pitch' range, this acclaimed winery has a slick modern visitor centre appropriately decked out in…
- Tulloch Wines
The flexibility offered is a particularly appealing aspect of the tastings at this upmarket winery. Pick from around 30 bottles on the free tasting of six…
- Petersons
Though this winery has a cellar door on the main road in Pokolbin, it's worth heading up to this location, where the ultra-friendly staff have more time…
- Lake's Folly
Try the highly acclaimed cabernet blend and chardonnay, which are both grown, vintaged and bottled on the estate, one of the Hunter's finest wineries…
- KKeith Tulloch Winery
Keith Tulloch is a fourth-generation winemaker who creates small-batch premium drops. His estate has one of the most inviting tasting settings in the…
- WWine House
With a sweet location by a little dam, this winery has a good attitude and showcases numerous varieties of wine from five great little estates, some of…
- MMoorebank Vineyard
This off-the-beaten-track family-run winery makes a great visit; it's a picturesque spot and the owners are warmly welcoming. As well as the tasty wine,…
- AAudrey Wilkinson Vineyard
Enjoy the expansive views with a picnic at this hilltop cellar door. It's a sublime setting for one of the valley's oldest vineyards (first planted in…
- TTamburlaine
Australia’s largest producer of certified organic wines, Tamburlaine has a busy, attractively rustic cellar door. It does a full range of white varietals,…
