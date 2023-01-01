The Gumbaynggirr people knew this island as Giidany Miirlarl (Place of the Moon). It was joined to Coffs Harbour by the northern breakwater in 1935. The walk to the top (steep at the end) provides sweeping vistas. From late August to early April it's occupied by thousands of wedge-tailed shearwaters (muttonbirds). Muttonbirds by Moonlight tours – led by respected Gumbaynggirr Elder Uncle Mark Flanders – are a great way to see them and to learn about the Aboriginal significance of the island.

The island is also a great spot to see the humpback-whale migration between May and November.