Yuraygir National Park

This is the state’s longest stretch of undeveloped coastline, covering a 65km stretch of pristine coastal ecosystems stretching north from the village of Red Rock. The isolated beaches are outstanding and there are bushwalking paths where you can view endangered coastal emus.

Walkers can bush camp at basic campsites (per night adult/child $12/6) at Station Creek in the southern section; at the Boorkoom and Illaroo rest areas in the central section and on the north bank of the Sandon River. These are accessible by car; there is also a free walk-in campground at Shelly Beach.