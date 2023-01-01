Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre

This cultural centre is well worth a detour to check out the Aboriginal artwork on display and learn about the local Gumbaynggirr people. It displays a collection of archaeological artefacts found in the area, including spears, fishing implements and ceremonial tools, and there's also a collection of boomerangs, bark paintings by local artists and a short video on the brutal Blood Rock massacre. It also runs bush-medicine tours and holds art classes; call ahead if you're interested in joining one of these.

Try some tasty bush tucker in the attached cafe. Dishes incorporate native ingredients such as lemon myrtle cheesecake and coconut crocodile curry (mains $10 to $16).