Wind your way through banana plantations on the 10-minute drive from Coffs Harbour to Sealy Lookout in the Orara East State Forest. A short cantilevered walkway juts out 15m above the forest with views sweeping across to Coffs and the surrounding hinterland. There are a few walking trails in the area, including the 600m Gumgali track from the Korora car park to Korora Lookout – an interpretative walk that tells the story of Gumgali, the Black Goanna, part of local Gumbaynggir culture.