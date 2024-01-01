Bunker Cartoon Gallery

Coffs Harbour

Displays rotating selections from its permanent collection of 23,000 cartoons from the 1920s to current day in a WWII bunker.

  • Beachgoers at Park Beach with Little Muttonbird Island in background.

  • Yuraygir National Park

  • Dorrigo Rainforest Centre & Skywalk

  • Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre

  • Jetty Beach

  • Bellingen Island

  • Forest Sky Pier

  • V-Wall

1. North Coast Regional Botanic Garden

0.48 MILES

Immerse yourself in the subtropical surrounds of the greenhouses, sensory gardens and lush rainforest of these botanic gardens. The 8km Coffs Creek Walk…

3. Jetty Beach

1.14 MILES

This sheltered beach, with its picturesque jetty, is protected by a breakwater, creating calm swimming conditions. It's a quick walk from nearby…

4. Park Beach

1.5 MILES

A long, lovely stretch of sand backed by dense shrubbery and sand dunes, which conceal the buildings beyond.

5. Muttonbird Island

1.69 MILES

The Gumbaynggirr people knew this island as Giidany Miirlarl (Place of the Moon). It was joined to Coffs Harbour by the northern breakwater in 1935. The…

6. Big Banana

2.22 MILES

Built in 1964, the Big Banana started the craze for ‘Big Things’ in Australia. Admission is free, with charges for associated attractions, such as ice…

7. Diggers Beach

2.41 MILES

Diggers is popular with surfers and good for beginners, with swells averaging 1m to 1.5m. Access is via a turn-off from the highway near the Big Banana.

8. Forest Sky Pier

2.66 MILES

Wind your way through banana plantations on the 10-minute drive from Coffs Harbour to Sealy Lookout in the Orara East State Forest. A short cantilevered…