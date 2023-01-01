This little semi-attached island on the Bellinger River (it's only completely cut off when the river is in flood) is home to a huge colony of grey-headed flying foxes. For a closer look, take the ramp down from the Old Caravan Park on Dowle St at the northern end. The best months to visit are October to January, when the babies are being born and nursed. Wear long trousers and use insect repellent to ward off stinging nettles, leeches, ticks and mosquitoes.

At dusk the flying foxes fly out in their thousands to feed, though this impressive sight is best viewed from the bridge in the centre of town.