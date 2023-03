The highlight of this lush, rainforest-filled park is the dramatic coastal view from the lookout on the summit of Mt Yarriabini, which is accessible via a detour from scenic Way Way Creek Rd. Pack a picnic and stop off at the tranquil Pines picnic area where there is a sculptural mosaic artwork by local Aboriginal artists conveying the importance of the mountain to the Dunghutti, Ngambaa and Gumbaynggirr Aboriginal people.