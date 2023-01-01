Dorrigo Rainforest Centre & Skywalk

The 119-sq-km Dorrigo National Park is part of the Gondwana Rainforests World Heritage Area and home to a huge diversity of vegetation and more than 120 species of bird. This Rainforest Centre, at the park entrance, has displays and a film about the park’s ecosystems, as well as information on walks. The Skywalk, a 75m platform that juts out over the rainforest, provides wonderful views across the valleys and is wheelchair accessible. There's also a lovely cafe here too.

The centre has free wi-fi and charging stations for phones and cameras, and sells arts and crafts by Aboriginal artists, with the royalties going back into the community. Starting from the Rainforest Centre, the Wonga Walk is a three-hour, 6.6km-return walk on a bitumen track through the depths of the rainforest. Along the way it passes a couple of very beautiful waterfalls, one of which you can walk behind. If you're short on time, there's a 400m Lyrebird Link track.