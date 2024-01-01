Less a cave than an alcove, this Aboriginal shelter is decorated by Darug people with hand stencils dating from between 500 and 1600 years ago. It's an easy 8km-return walk, accessed from a car park 3km south of the Glenbrook Visitor Centre. The nearby Jellybean Pool is a great place for a swim on a hot day.
Red Hands Cave
Blue Mountains
