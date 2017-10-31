Canberra Tour from Sydney: Parliament House, War Memorial

After meeting your guide at your designated hotel, travel approximately 1.5-hours to Berrima; a small heritage town established in the 1830’s. Here you’ll stop for morning tea (own expense) or if you’d like to stretch your legs, take a short stroll through the village and along the river.Before arriving in Canberra, you’ll make one final stop at the summit of Mt Ainslie; located within Canberra’s National Park. Here you’ll have a short 15-minute break for an opportunity to view the unique city of Canberra surrounded by mountain ranges. Make sure to bring your camera as the picturesque view is the perfect photo opportunity! Your first stop in Canberra is the Australian War Memorial where you'll take a guided tour. Travel back in time as you pay tribute to those Australian’s who lost their lives in the wars of the Commonwealth. Here you’ll discover the sacrifice of the Australian soldiers and be deeply moved as you come to realize the impact that war has had on our society. Enjoy lunch at the cafe (own expense) before heading to the National Museum or the National Art Gallery.Arrive at the National Art Gallery (or National Museum of Australia subject to current exhibits) to view some of Australia’s best art collections. The gallery boasts stunning artworks from an array of influences such as Australian, Asian, Pacific, Contemporary, European+American and Indigenous.A visit to Canberra isn’t complete without a visit to the Parliament House. Take a guided tour of Australia’s parliament house, the meeting point of the nation for an extensive tour of the Chambers and many of its 4,700 rooms. Learn about the incredible architecture, history, artwork and Australian democratic processes as you wander through the Parliament House. If you’re lucky, you may even witness the Houses of Parliament in session. Next, take a tour of Canberra city viewing the Prime Minister’s official residence, the Lodge as well as the National Library dating back to 1901. If that’s not enough, located on the shores of Lake Burley Griffin, see the largest reference library in Australia holding up to 10-million different types of material held on their bookshelves. As you drive around the man-made Lake Burley Griffin, also view the High Court of Australia and the iconic Carillon Bell Tower, received as a gift from the British Government to mark 50-years as the nation’s capital. Standing 50-metres tall and home to 55 bronze bells, it is truly stunning.On your way back to Sydney, stop off in Goulburn for dinner (own expense) before arriving back in Sydney at approximately 9pm.