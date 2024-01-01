Dinosaur-loving kids (and kids at heart) will delight in this small museum, which is home to 23 complete dinosaur skeletons and hundreds of fossils. Outside in the dinosaur park you can also walk among (and take a selfie with) a range of very realistic-looking fibreglass dinosaurs: watch out for the velociraptors!
National Dinosaur Museum
Australian Capital Territory
