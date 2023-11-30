South Africa's diverse offerings make it a dream destination for anyone who can't sit still. From incredible wildlife encounters to vibrant food and wine scenes, not to mention its incredibly rich history and culture, the abundance of activities ensures you'll never be idle for too long.

And while it's hard to resist the allure of big cities like Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg – where there's always a new restaurant to try, a museum to visit, or a sports game to see – where do you go when you want to step off the beaten path and unwind?

Departing from the hustle and bustle of big city life, we've sought insights from three South African experts who'll guide you on how to holiday like a local, exploring the diverse landscapes and rich tapestry of the Rainbow Nation.

Montagu's surrounding valley is home to vineyards and forests © Shutterstock / Wayne_ZA

Wine tasting, walking and farm fare on Route 62: Montagu

Melanie van Zyl was born, bred and is still based in Johannesburg but travels frequently across Southern Africa.

I spent my childhood on road trips. My folks owned a 4WD vehicle rental business, and we traversed South Africa, dropping off cars for clients or fetching supplies and exploring new places. One of our favorite family trips was Route 62, South Africa's equivalent to America's famous Route 66.

Montagu, a charming town, marks the beginning of this route. It is also where my parents have chosen to retire, and I am always happy to visit them there.

The town is mountainous and mellow, offering a range of design-led stays, quieter wine-tasting experiences and excellent farm fare. Unsurprisingly, it's a popular destination for trendy Capetonians who want a reset (it's only a three-hour drive away). Accommodation ranges from sleek country cabins like Suidster and Wolwehoek to minimal art-focused hideaways, such as Stil. The quirky art-deco-inspired Montagu Country Hotel in the middle of town remains a firm favorite with its little spa and tourism center. Opposite the hotel is the Montagu Bookshop, where I regularly browse the shelves.

Kapokbos, located at the Weltevrede Wine Estate, is our family's new favorite foodie treat, but Springfield is our go-to if we're looking for great wine in a sublime outdoor setting on a sunny day. We never leave Montagu without stopping by the Cape Dry Factory Store for padkos (snacks) and cost-price wines from surrounding farms, such as Excelsior and De Wetshof or popping into BluVines Bistro for a cappuccino and panoramic views. The Montagu Museum is an excellent (if small) site to learn about the town's history and better understand South Africa's diverse past. For something more unusual, we join guided history tours by a passionate local, Marchelle van Zyl on her fascinating ghost tour of the streets by bicycle.

Knysna is renowned for fresh seafood, particularly oysters © Jon Hicks / Getty Images

Seafood and sunshine along the Garden Route: Knysna

Jabulile Ngwenya is a writer and copywriter who lives in Cape Town.

Some years ago, I embarked on a road trip along the periphery of South Africa, culminating in my arrival at the Garden Route – a 200km coastal stretch extending from Mossel Bay in the Western Cape to Stormsrivier in the Eastern Cape. The journey from Cape Town offers a scenic view comprising quaint towns, rugged coastal patches, immaculate sandy beaches, forests, mountains, gorges, lakes, and rivers. In other words, there's always plenty to see even if you don't manage to spot the southern right whales and dolphins this coastal route is famous for.

Stops like Oudtshoorn, famous for ostrich farms; Hermanus, a whale-watching hub; Plettenberg Bay, dubbed the Hamptons of the Cape; and Wilderness, a haven for birdwatchers, dot the way. But it's Knysna, with its lagoon and lush forests, that tops my list. Every July, it hosts an oyster festival where you can shuck oysters and indulge in the seafood the region is famous for. My go-to spot is the Dry Dock Food Company, where you must try their grilled seafood platter with prawns, accompanied by rice, fries, and South African Chenin Blanc. And don't skip the snoek fish – it's a firm South African favorite.

December, known as "Dezemba" among South Africans, is a great time to visit too. It marks the start of the festive season and, because we won the Rugby World Cup, this year will be extra celebratory. It's also the height of summer and there's no better escape from city crowds (and inflated prices) than Knysna. If you're inclined to splurge, I recommend staying at Buccara Lindsay Castle in Knysna, a luxury hotel nestled into the cliff above Noetzie Beach. For a less extravagant yet equally beautiful option, consider Amanzi Island Boutique with views of the lagoon and Knysna Heads.

It's easy to forget about the world when unwinding by the shores of Kasouga's lagoon © Shutterstock / Sander Steven Lang

Chasing serenity in the Eastern Cape: Kasouga

Linathi Mikanda is a South African writer, poet and photographer whose travels take her across the African continent.

As you traverse South Africa's Eastern Cape province – the largest in the country – a realization sets in: you're but a tiny speck in a vast and varied landscape. Renowned for expansive rural scenery, indigenous forests, deserted beaches, and soaring mountains, the province invites you to embrace a slower pace of life. And for me, there's no better place to do that than in the coastal village of Kasouga, recognized as the region's oldest resort.

Oribi Haven, a secluded coastal farm nestled less than 1km from the main road and close to the beach, offers sanctuary to those seeking respite from city life. Within this tiny haven, The Guineafowl Cottage accommodates four guests, providing sweeping views of the farm and the sea from its deck. Host Jenny Currie, driven by a passion for wildlife, will introduce you to her approximately 135 Oribi – small, indigenous antelopes that graze freely on the land. The farm offers an array of enjoyable activities for guests too, from leisurely picnics and fishing to walking and driving tours, even delving into the thrill of sandboarding.

In Kasouga, renowned for its tight-knit community, residents actively promote local businesses, especially restaurants along nearby Route 72 where you have everything from wineries to well-stocked farm stores, welcoming pubs and sophisticated restaurants.