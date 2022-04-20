This very popular attraction helps rehabilitate wild monkeys that have been in zoos or private homes. The walking safari through a dense forest and across…
Plettenberg Bay
Plettenberg Bay, or ‘Plett’ as it’s more commonly known, is a resort town through and through, with mountains, white sand and crystal-blue water making it one of the country’s top local tourist spots. As a result, things can get very busy, but the town retains a relaxed, friendly atmosphere and does have excellent hostels. The scenery to the east in particular is superb, with some of the best coast and indigenous forest in South Africa.
Explore Plettenberg Bay
- MMonkeyland
This very popular attraction helps rehabilitate wild monkeys that have been in zoos or private homes. The walking safari through a dense forest and across…
- BBramon
Operating since 2000, this was the first wine estate in the region. It's best known for its bubbly. Tucked away in the vines is the mezze-style restaurant…
- BBirds of Eden
This is one of the world’s largest free-flight aviaries with a 200-sq-metre dome over the forest and over 280 species of bird to spot. A combo ticket with…
- KKeurbooms River Nature Reserve
This riverine reserve is a glorious place to swim, angle, picnic or paddle. There are canoes to rent (R135 per day) or you can take a ferry trip down the…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Plettenberg Bay.
See
Monkeyland
This very popular attraction helps rehabilitate wild monkeys that have been in zoos or private homes. The walking safari through a dense forest and across…
See
Bramon
Operating since 2000, this was the first wine estate in the region. It's best known for its bubbly. Tucked away in the vines is the mezze-style restaurant…
See
Birds of Eden
This is one of the world’s largest free-flight aviaries with a 200-sq-metre dome over the forest and over 280 species of bird to spot. A combo ticket with…
See
Keurbooms River Nature Reserve
This riverine reserve is a glorious place to swim, angle, picnic or paddle. There are canoes to rent (R135 per day) or you can take a ferry trip down the…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Plettenberg Bay
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.