Hermanus
Hermanus is generally considered the best land-based whale-watching destination in the world. From June to December, the bay becomes the swimming grounds for a large number of southern right whales. So what might have otherwise just been a small fishing village is today a large, bustling town with an excellent range of accommodation, restaurants and shops.
The town stretches over a long main road but the center is easily navigable on foot. There’s a superb cliff-path walk and plenty of other hikes in the hills around the town, as well as good wine tasting, and the Hermanus Whale Festival in September. The town gets very crowded at this time and during the December and January school holidays.
Only 76 miles (122km) from Cape Town, Hermanus is also perfect for a day trip.
Explore Hermanus
See
Creation
Best known for its various wine-pairing options, which include a superb brunch pairing (R495) as well as tea pairings (R435) and even a juice pairing for…
See
Fernkloof Nature Reserve
This 15-sq-km reserve is wonderful if you’re interested in fynbos (literally 'fine bush' – shrubby plants with thin leaves). There’s a 60km network of…
See
Newton Johnson
As with other wineries in the region, the pinot noir really shines here. The real star, though, is the superb restaurant (mains R150 to R200), which…
See
Bouchard Finlayson
This picturesque winery is best known for its superlative pinot noir. As well as wine tasting, there are gentle walks through fynbos vegetation on the…
See
La Vierge
Offers tastings and lunch (mains R120 to R185) in its ubermodern winery decked out in hot pink and glass.
See
Old Harbour
The harbour clings to the cliffs in front of the town centre and is the hub of Hermanus. You'll find three museums here: the Old Harbour Museum, Whale…
See
Whale House Museum
There's lots of info on whales, including daily audiovisual shows. The admission fee is included in the ticket for the Old Harbour Museum and the…
See
Old Harbour Museum
This museum doesn’t have a lot going for it, but outside there’s a display of old fishing boats and the admission fee includes entrance to the more…
See
Photographic Museum
There's a mildly interesting collection of photos from the Hermanus of yore at this small museum. The admission fee is included in the ticket for the Old…
