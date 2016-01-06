Welcome to Durban
The city had a major makeover leading up to the 2010 World Cup, with a sleek new stadium and a revamped waterfront. The renewal of the promenade and the sweeping away of the old sleaze has given municipal authorities new confidence and ambition, which you can see in the development projects all over the city.
Home to the largest concentration of people of Indian descent outside of India, Durban also boasts an unmistakeably Asian feel, with the marketplaces and streets of the Indian area replete with the sights, sounds and scents of the subcontinent.
Top experiences in Durban
Amazing hotels and hostels
Durban activities
Mountain Splendor -The Kingdom of Lesotho
You will make an early start, meandering through the rolling green hills of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands and on to the little town of Himeville. Here you board a four wheel drive vehicle, the only means by which to tackle the steep Sani Pass. At the top lies a remote border post - passports are essential - and beyond that, the Kingdom of Lesotho.You will visit a traditional Sotho village and then enjoy lunch at the Sani Top Chalet, which has incredible views of the pass, before making our way back down the mountain.Please note: The four wheel drive vehicle will depart from Underberg. And a visit to magnificent Howick Waterfall will be included on the return journey (time permitting).
Hluhluwe Game Reserve Safari
The reserve enjoys international acclaim for it's work in Rhino conservation, spearheading the successful "Operation Rhino" campaign to bring the White Rhino population back from the brink of extinction in the 1950's and 1960's. This is an ongoing campaign which the reserve is proud to be a part of.The tour includes closed vehicle game drives throughout the day, and you have the option to take an open vehicle game drive at an additional cost, payable direct to the supplier on the day. Lunch is at the award winning Hilltop Camp, which has incredible views over the reserve.
Shakaland - Zulu Cultural Center
The A - Z of traditional Zulu life, packed into one exhilarating day. Travel up the lush KwaZulu-Natal north coast into the tropical beauty of Zululand and the nKwalini Valley. Atop a hill overlooking the uMhlatusi River, Shaka's birthplace, stands the largest Zulu kraal in all of Zululand - today it's a very much alive museum.Here you will learn all about the culture and traditions of Zulu's and witness the skill and artistry that goes into building their huts, making pottery, brewing beer and crafting bead-work and baskets. Sample the unusual beer, visit the isangoma (witchdoctor), enjoy the grace and energy of the Zulu dancers and then tuck into a delicious lunchtime feast.
Durban City Sightseeing Tour
Travel along the 'Golden Mile' beachfront towards the harbor entrance where you can see anything from sari clad Indian ladies walking on the sand to traditional healers collecting bottles of seawater to use as muti (medicine).Continue past Durban City Hall and learn about its humorous history, before visiting the Phansi Museum, home to a collection of South African artifacts and traditions. See beadworks, headrests, Zulu Clay Pots and various other treasures as you browse the museum with your expert guide.See Durban's Botanic Gardens, founded in 1849, where you'll find a mix of African, Asian and American trees. Throughout the tour your expert guide will introduce you to the rich Indian history of Durban, and you'll have the opportunity to enjoy a taste of the unique 'Bunny Chow' cuisine before your tour concludes.
Durban Tour: Valley of 1000 Hills, Victoria St Market, Mosque
Embark on a scenic and guided day tour of Durban and the Valley of 1000 Hills where you will visit PheZulu Cultural and Safari Park. At Victoria Street Market you will be given time to shop for African inspired accessories, clothing, souvenirs, home decorations, paintings and luggage etc. Next to the Victoria Street Market is the Zulu Medicine Market where your guide will take you on an informative tour of “Inyanga (Doctors) lane”. The Zulu Medicine Market is a unique place where Zulu culture has survived in the modern urban environment. The Moses Mabhida stadium has become a defining feature of the Durban skyline. It has a high-rise platform on top of its arch which is accessible by an elevator called the Sky Car for an additional fee. Your tour guide will show you around the exterior of the stadium and explain its history, use and significance. The tour includes a stop at the beautiful Botanical Gardens, which is the oldest Botanical Gardens in Africa, est 1849. Your guide will show you some of the interesting and beautiful features of the gardens and give you the option of extra time to explore alone. The KwaMuhle Museum was once the headquarters of Durban’s Native Administration Department and the center of Durban’s harsh system of labour control. Now it has been transformed into Durban’s Apartheid Museum that seeks to reflect Durban’s urban growth and the history of its residents. The tour includes a visit to uShaka Marine World’s Village Walk on the famous Golden Mile Beachfront on Durban’s OR Tambo parade. There you will be given time to shop and have lunch. uShaka Village Walk is home to Durban’s most unique shopping experiences, offering a shopper’s paradise in an open-air environment, affording guests a world of entertainment, family fun, shopping and dining. The tour leaves Durban and travels to the Valley of 1000 Hills. Home of PheZulu Cultural and Safari Park. Visitors are taken into traditional beehive shaped thatched huts, where the various artefacts, beliefs and rituals of the Zulu people are explained, giving visitors an insight into the fascinating Zulu culture. The Zulu dancing show (50 minutes) is impressive with the dancers in their traditional garb, showing off their skills with grace, agility and humour. PheZulu also has a Crocodile and Snake park where guests will be taken on a tour by a knowledgeable local guide. They will learn interesting facts about crocodiles and snakes and have a hands-on experience with Cleo the Burmese python who weighs in at 42 kilograms.
Durban Airport Shared Arrival Transfer
Although this is not a private transfer service, each vehicle only transfers from the airport to one hotel, and will only collect passengers arriving on the same flight. This is NOT a shuttle service transferring to numerous hotels or waiting for passengers from several flights. When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Durban or Umhlanga Hotel details. 24-48 hours prior to your transfer, you will be required to call the supplier directly (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher) to reconfirm exact pick up times and places. It's that easy! Pricing is per vehicle per transfer with maximum 7 guests Don't forget to book your Durban Airport Departure Transfer. At time of booking, YOU MUST include the following flight and hotel details: Airline Flight Number Departing City / Arrival City Arrival Time Hotel Name Hotel Address