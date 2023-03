Situated in Durban’s west, this is the biggest Hare Krishna temple in the southern hemisphere. The unusual building is designed in the shape of a lotus flower and is a treat for those interested in architecture or world religion. There is also a well-respected vegetarian restaurant (open 10.30am to 7pm, to 5pm Sundays) on the temple grounds.

Follow the N3 towards Pietermaritzburg and then branch off to the N2 south. Take the Chatsworth turn-off and turn right towards the centre of Chatsworth.