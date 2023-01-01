Natal Sharks Board

KwaZulu-Natal

This research institute is dedicated to studying sharks, specifically in relation to their danger to humans. There are audiovisual presentations and shark dissections (adult/child R50/30). The museum has replicas of sharks and a wealth of information on the animals and their tumultuous relationship with mankind. The Natal Sharks Board is signposted; it’s about 2km out of town, up steep Umhlanga Rocks Dr (the M12 leading to the N3).

The public can also accompany Sharks Board personnel on their boat trips from Durban.

Suggest an Edit