This research institute is dedicated to studying sharks, specifically in relation to their danger to humans. There are audiovisual presentations and shark dissections (adult/child R50/30). The museum has replicas of sharks and a wealth of information on the animals and their tumultuous relationship with mankind. The Natal Sharks Board is signposted; it’s about 2km out of town, up steep Umhlanga Rocks Dr (the M12 leading to the N3).

The public can also accompany Sharks Board personnel on their boat trips from Durban.