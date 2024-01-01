Umhlanga Lagoon Nature Reserve

KwaZulu-Natal

LoginSave

Found on a river mouth just north of town, the reserve is home to many bird species (despite its small size: 2600 sq metres). Trails lead through stunning dune forest, across the lagoon and onto the beach. Ask at the reception of the Breaker's Hotel about the walking tours, which leave at 9am, 11am and 3pm.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Durban skyline including Moses Mabhida stadium, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa

    Moses Mabhida Stadium

    9.31 MILES

    Durbanites are proud of their state-of-the-art stadium, constructed for the 2010 World Cup. Resembling a giant basket, it seats 56,000 people, and its…

  • Toddler and mother looking at fish in a large aquarium, Ushaka, Durban, Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa

    uShaka Marine World

    11.41 MILES

    Divided into areas including Sea World and Wet’n’Wild, uShaka Marine World boasts one of the largest aquariums in the world, the biggest collection of…

  • Campbell Collections

    Campbell Collections

    10.43 MILES

    These collections are well worth seeing. Muckleneuk, a superb house designed by Sir Herbert Baker, holds the documents and artefacts collected by Dr…

  • Durban Botanic Gardens

    Durban Botanic Gardens

    10.95 MILES

    A 2000-sq-metre garden featuring one of the rarest cycads (Encephalartos woodii), as well as many species of bromeliad, this is a lovely place to wander…

  • Phansi Museum

    Phansi Museum

    13.3 MILES

    Found southwest of the city centre, this museum features a private collection of Southern African tribal artefacts, displayed in Roberts House, a…

  • Bay of Plenty Beach

    Bay of Plenty Beach

    10.2 MILES

    At the heart of the beachfront along Durban's Golden Mile. Popular with sunbathers and beach-sports enthusiasts.

  • Luthuli Museum

    Luthuli Museum

    23.6 MILES

    A tribute to Chief Albert John Mvumbi Luthuli – president of the ANC from 1952 and Africa’s first recipient of the Nobel Prize for Peace (1960) for his…

  • Natal Sharks Board

    Natal Sharks Board

    1.99 MILES

    This research institute is dedicated to studying sharks, specifically in relation to their danger to humans. There are audiovisual presentations and shark…

View more attractions

Nearby KwaZulu-Natal attractions

1. Natal Sharks Board

1.99 MILES

This research institute is dedicated to studying sharks, specifically in relation to their danger to humans. There are audiovisual presentations and shark…

2. Gandhi Settlement

7.31 MILES

An often forgotten gem of Durban's historic past lies just outside the city in the Phoenix township. Here you can visit the house where Mahatma Gandhi…

3. Blue Lagoon Beach

8.12 MILES

This playful beach once had a reputation for being dangerous, but after an extensive revamp it's now a haven for families. There are playgrounds, food…

4. Umgeni River Bird Park

8.27 MILES

Found on the Umgeni River, north of the centre, this bird park makes for a relaxing escape from the throng. You can see many African bird species in lush…

5. Laguna Beach

8.36 MILES

A popular beach for water-sport activities such as jet skiing.

6. Tekweni Beach

8.68 MILES

The windy location makes surfing less popular here than at other beaches on the Golden Mile. It has a very hairy shorebreak.