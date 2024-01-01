Found on a river mouth just north of town, the reserve is home to many bird species (despite its small size: 2600 sq metres). Trails lead through stunning dune forest, across the lagoon and onto the beach. Ask at the reception of the Breaker's Hotel about the walking tours, which leave at 9am, 11am and 3pm.
Umhlanga Lagoon Nature Reserve
KwaZulu-Natal
