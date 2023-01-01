Moses Mabhida Stadium

Durbanites are proud of their state-of-the-art stadium, constructed for the 2010 World Cup. Resembling a giant basket, it seats 56,000 people, and its arch was inspired by the ‘Y’ in the country’s flag. Visitors can head up to the arch in a SkyCar, puff up on foot (550 steps) on an Adventure Walk or plunge off the 106m arch on the giant Big Swing. All options offer great views of Durban.

Cafes line a section of the stadium base; from here you can explore on a Segway, hire a bike or walk to the beachfront on the pedestrian promenade.