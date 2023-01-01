A tribute to Chief Albert John Mvumbi Luthuli – president of the ANC from 1952 and Africa’s first recipient of the Nobel Prize for Peace (1960) for his efforts to end apartheid – the museum is located in Luthuli’s house, where he lived and fought against injustice all his life. The house is surrounded by gardens and hosts changing exhibitions.

Luthuli met with former US senator Robert Kennedy here in 1966, and died in 1967 in suspicious circumstances.

You can catch a minibus taxi at the rank on Cato St in KwaDukuza, a few blocks east of King Shaka St, that will take you close to the museum, although you may have a long wait on the side of the road to get one back into town.