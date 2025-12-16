Few places are as fascinating and unique as New Orleans, and we are here to help you bone up on its cultural heritage before you set off exploring the Crescent City.

Whether you want to know the best books and films set in NOLA's neighborhoods, are looking for a taste of the city's music scene or are ready to pack for your dream trip, our expert recommendations will help you get to know the city beforehand so you can hit the ground running when you arrive.

What to read before going to New Orleans

A Confederacy of Dunces (John Kennedy Toole; 1980) The quintessential – and brilliantly funny – New Orleans picaresque novel follows the "fat, flatulent, eloquent and almost unemployable" Ignatius J Reilly.

A Kind of Freedom (Margaret Wilkerson Sexton; 2017) A moving portrait of three generations of a Black family living in New Orleans stretches from WWII to after Hurricane Katrina.

Draining New Orleans: The 300-Year Quest to Dewater the Crescent City (Richard Campanella; 2023) In a wide-ranging book, the great historian touches on history, culture and geography.

The American Daughters (Maurice Carlos Ruffin; 2024) A powerful and hopeful novel chronicles enslaved women who work as resistance fighters during the Civil War.

Faulkner House Books in New Orleans' French Quarter. Ray Laskowitz/Lonely Planet

What to watch before going to New Orleans

12 Years a Slave (Steve McQueen; 2013) Praised as the most accurate cinematic portrayal of slavery in the American South by history professors, the film is based on Solomon Northrup's memoirs.

A Streetcar Named Desire (Elia Kazan; 1951) The classic Southern gothic drama features Oscar-winning performances by Marlon Brando and Vivien Leigh.

Girls Trip (Malcolm D Lee; 2017) Four longtime friends reunite for a weekend of hilarious and raunchy good times in New Orleans for the Essence Music Festival.

The Princess and the Frog (Ron Clements and John Musker; 2009) The Disney fable captures the magic of the city and bayou with hand-drawn animation.

Treme (David Simon and Eric Overmyer; 2010–13) This HBO series explores life, love and music in post-Katrina New Orleans.

Frenchmen St in the Marigny. Andriy Blokhin/Shutterstock

What to listen to before going to New Orleans

On the Spot (Hot 8 Brass Band; 2017) The album embodies the fiery hip-hop, funk and jazz rhythms of New Orleans.

Red Balloon (Tank and the Bangas; 2022) This New Orleans group blends soulful sounds and exuberant beats.

Rejuvenation (The Meters; 1974) In a masterpiece – maybe the masterpiece – of 1970s funk, legendary frontman Art Neville leads the way.

We Are (Jon Batiste; 2021) The Grammy-winning album channels feel-good vibes through soul, funk, gospel and brass.

The St Charles streetcar. William A Morgan/Shutterstock

What to pack for New Orleans

Dressing up New Orleanians are pretty casual about fashion, but some of the city’s nicer restaurants have a jackets-only policy for men. Usually a jacket can be provided by the restaurant in question (call ahead to check) if you don’t have one, but men will still want to bring a collared shirt and slacks. Women can get by with a dress or nice shirt and pair of pants.

Rain gear Bring a light rain jacket or an umbrella, since rain is a possibility any time of year.

Sunshine Pack light, wicking fabrics and a hat to combat the intense heat and sunshine if you’re visiting in the warmer months.

Shoes You’ll want good shoes for navigating the cobblestones of the French Quarter and the sometimes broken sidewalks in town.

The Chart Room in the French Quarter. Page Light Studios/Shutterstock

Words and phrases to learn before going to New Orleans

Cajun The rustic cuisine of the countryside; also people descended from French settlers in Acadia (present-day Nova Scotia).

Creole The refined cuisine of the city; also people with deep ancestral roots – a mix of African, French, Native American and Caribbean – in Louisiana.

Faubourg French Historically referring to districts outside the original city limits, like Faubourg Tremé or Faubourg Marigny.

Fais-do-do (fay-doe-doe) A Cajun dance party.

Go cup A plastic cup given to bar or restaurant patrons so they can take drinks with them when they leave.

Gris-gris (gree-gree) A voodoo good-luck charm that protects the wearer from evil.

Krewe A carnival organization that parades during Mardi Gras (Krewe of Zulu, Krewe of Rex).

Lagniappe (lan-yap) A little something extra, like a free dessert or digestif after a meal.

Neutral ground The median or grassy strip in the middle of the road (like at Canal St and St Charles Ave).

Parish The equivalent of a county in other US states; derived from Louisiana’s French and Spanish Roman Catholic heritage.

Shotgun (house) A long, narrow house in which all the rooms line up.

Where y’at? How are you? What’s going on?

Who dat? A cheer for the New Orleans Saints football team, shortened from "Who dat say dey gonna beat dem Saints?" Saints fans are also sometimes called "who dats."

Manners in New Orleans

Life moves a little slower in New Orleans, so don’t lose your patience when things take longer than you might expect.

People take the time to say hello and maybe chat with a stranger. At the very least, it’s polite to greet those you pass on the street and when entering a business like a shop, restaurant or bar.