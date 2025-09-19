Located on a narrow strip of land between two sparkling lakes, Madison is Wisconsin’s friendly, easy-to-navigate capital. This Midwest city is infused with the vibrant spirit of the University of Wisconsin–Madison and has abundant activities indoors and out, rich arts and culture, and an award-winning culinary scene. Here’s how to make the most of a fall getaway to this dynamic college town.

When to arrive: Fly into Dane County Regional Airport, which receives direct flights from more than a dozen US cities. Or fly into Milwaukee or Chicago, then make a mini Midwest road trip out of it. If possible, arrive late Thursday night so you can hit the ground running first thing Friday morning. Fly back home Monday morning after a long weekend.

How to get from the airport: Catch the Metro Transit bus or take a rideshare from the airport. Some hotels offer free airport shuttles.

Getting around town: You don’t really need a car to get around Madison, unless you want to venture further afield. Walk, ride the bus or take advantage of Madison BCycle’s fleet of electric bikes.

Where to stay: When it comes to lodging, Madison has a lot of chain hotels. But you’ll also find a handful of boutique options, like The Edgewater, as well as quaint bed-and-breakfasts like The Buckingham Inn and Hotel Ruby Marie. If you want to get into the collegiate spirit, book a room at Graduate by Hilton.

What to pack: Be casual and comfortable. Madison is a laid-back town – you won’t find many designer duds here. Pack layers, a rain jacket and good walking shoes for a fall trip.

Lake Mendota. Jay Yuan/Shutterstock

Day 1

Morning

Fuel up for the day’s adventures at Marigold Kitchen, a beloved breakfast spot in Madison, with the hearty chilaquiles or roasted sweet potato, kale and pesto hash. If all you need is a little pick-me-up to get going, order one of the Instagrammable specialty drinks, like the lavender haze matcha latte, made with lavender syrup and organic matcha and topped with lavender buds.

How to spend the day

Spend the day on the water if the weather allows. Rent a kayak or a stand-up paddleboard from Madison Boats, which has four locations around town. (If you’re traveling with a group, it also offers pontoons.) For a big adventure, start at the Wingra Boats outpost, paddle across Lake Wingra, then snake your way along Wingra Creek. Eventually, you’ll glide all the way to Lake Monona. If you’re feeling good, paddle over to Monona Terrace, designed by famed American architect Frank Lloyd Wright in 1938, before making the return journey.

For a slightly mellower day, stroll through the Olbrich Botanical Gardens. Founded in 1952, this serene spot has thousands of flowers, shrubs, trees and ornamental grasses spread across 16 acres in various outdoor gardens. If the weather is not cooperating, spend some time inside the Bolz Conservatory, a warm, glass-enclosed paradise filled with tropical plants and birds.

Dinner

Wisconsin is well known for its supper clubs. Experience this cozy, social type of dining with a hefty dose of nostalgia at popular spots like Tornado Club Steak House, Maple Tree or Toby’s Supper Club. Friday evening is the best time to go, since that’s when many clubs hold their weekly fish fry. My advice: eat a snack before you go, as you’ll likely have to wait for a table – most clubs don’t accept reservations on weekends.

After dark

Keep the evening going at the Ivory Room Piano Bar, which hosts dueling pianos on Friday and Saturday nights. Sip a martini (if you need a boost of energy, I recommend the Shake It Off, made with coffee, coffee liquor and peanut butter whiskey), sing along to your favorite songs and enjoy some of Madison’s most talented performers.

Dane County Farmers Market. youngryand/Shutterstock

Day 2

Morning

Grab a bite at Madison Sourdough. This delicious from-scratch bakery on Willy Street (the nickname for Williamson Street) specializes in naturally leavened breads made from wheat, rye and corn grown in Wisconsin, as well as decadent French pastries. Get a croissant and coffee to go, or sit down for a slice of quiche, a breakfast sandwich or one of the specialty toasts. (The bakery also has an on-site flour mill for a slightly unconventional souvenir.)

How to spend the day

On Saturdays in the fall, there’s no better place to be than Camp Randall Stadium. Cheer on the university's football team, the Badgers, with more than 70,000 new friends decked out in red and white. Wisconsinites are incredibly nice; don’t be afraid to ask one of them to teach you the fight song. Ticket prices vary wildly, depending on how the Badgers are doing in a given season, as well as which opponent they’re facing. Kickoff times also vary throughout the season for the same reasons. Even if you don’t actually go to a game, you can still join the Badger Bash tailgate beforehand, then watch on TV at a restaurant like Nitty Gritty or Butterbird.

Saturdays in Madison are also synonymous with the Dane County Farmers Market, a tradition that dates back to 1972. Today, it’s the largest pro­duc­ers-only farm­ers mar­ket in the nation and the perfect introduction to Wisconsin’s agricultural community. Wandering through the stands of colorful vegetables, fruits, flowers, meats, cheeses and other tasty bites is worth your time even if you don’t cook (or can’t because you’re staying in a hotel). Find it on the square surrounding the state capi­tol build­ing in down­town Madi­son from 6:15am to 1:45pm.

Dinner

After a quick refresh back at your hotel, head to Cento for dinner in an elegantly restored 1920s building. It is known for its handmade pastas and wood-oven-fired pizzas, and even has a special theater menu so you can enjoy a relaxing three-course meal before your next activity. Just be sure to make a reservation first.

After dark

Catch a show at the Overture Center for the Arts, a beautiful venue located right downtown. Check the schedule to see what’s on during your visit, but options range from family-friendly musicals and exquisite symphony orchestra concerts to thought-provoking contemporary dance performances and hilarious comedians.

Lakeside bike path in Madison. Suzanne Tucker/Shutterstock

Day 3

Morning

Start with breakfast at the downtown location of Ancora, a bright, cheery woman-owned cafe and bakery with a sunny patio that’s made for morning relaxation. If you’re feeling adventurous, try the Fruity Pebbles latte, made with oat milk that’s been steeped with the rainbow-colored cereal.

How to spend the day

Take a free guided tour of the 100-plus-year-old Wisconsin State Capitol, available every day except for a handful of holidays. Tours last about an hour, diving into the building’s history, architecture and art, as well as the different roles and functions of the state government. Fun fact: the capitol, which is the tallest building in Madison, has the only granite dome on the planet; it’s also the largest dome (by volume) in the nation.

Set aside some time before or after your tour to visit the observation deck and the 6th-floor museum (open from mid-April through December). From the 92ft-tall outdoor perch, you’ll have panoramic views of the city, the university campus, the lakes and more. The museum offers additional insights and displays artifacts related to the construction of the building.

Afterward, saunter along State Street, a bustling pedestrian mall lined with boutiques, restaurants and entertainment venues. Search for vintage duds at Rethreads, find your new favorite song at B-Side Records and stock up on Badgers gear at University Book Store.

Another great option? Riding a bike. Madison is one of the most bike-friendly cities in the country, with a coveted platinum designation from the League of American Bicyclists. Rent bikes for the day from outfitters like Machinery Row Bicycles, Budget Bicycle Center or Motorless Motion, then take advantage of the more than 100 miles of shared-use bike trails. (Madison BCycle is better for shorter point-to-point trips around town.)

Dinner

For your farewell dinner, toast to the weekend at cozy Fairchild. A fine-dining restaurant located in the Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood, it serves simple yet elevated takes on classic dishes, with an emphasis on seasonal ingredients from local growers, like zucchini from Green Barn Farm Market and carrots from Wonka’s Harvest. The menu is constantly evolving, but no matter what you order, it’s guaranteed to be delicious. Don’t just take my word for it: in 2023, Itaru Nagano and Andrew Kroeger – two of Fairchild’s three owners – jointly won a James Beard Award for best chef in the Midwest. It’s best to make a reservation for this one.

After dark

Sunday nights tend to be a bit quieter in Madison. But if you’re craving a nightcap, head to Lucille, an upscale spot serving up artisanal pizzas, craft cocktails and great vibes. Located in a 1920s building that used to be a bank, Lucille has some unique spaces, like a lounge inside the old vault. As you sip your drinks, reflect on your favorite moments from your weekend in Madison – and start making plans for your next visit.