Mexico City offers a wealth of culture, food, music and art. There is so much to see and do here that it would take you years to explore it all. After 14 years' living here, one of my favorite things about my adoptive hometown is that I will never run out of local experiences.

CDMX, as it’s often called, is just a few hours from most major US cities, and in the Central Time zone making this the perfect weekend getaway for a group of friends who don’t want the hassle of jet lag but do want to be immersed in a completely different culture and vibe. For groups, I recommend always making advance reservations, especially if there are a lot of you.

Pick your neighborhood wisely to avoid lots of time spent in traffic. Gerardo Borbolla/Shutterstock

When to arrive: To avoid long traffic delays to and from the airport I suggest you arrive after 10am and before 6pm on a Thursday to make the most of your long weekend.

How to get from the airport: Uber is probably the most convenient option from the airport, but also feel safe taking a local taxi that you can arrange at one of the many airport taxi stands. The local metro is an option if you want to travel cheap, but it can be tricky to navigate with luggage.

Getting around town: Ubers are easiest for foreigners that don’t speak Spanish, but public transportation will also take you anywhere. Embrace the adventure and take the metro or metrobus. A bike share account for a day or two is super inexpensive and a great way to get around within neighborhoods.

Where to stay: This megalopolis has literally thousands of hospitality options. Plan the neighborhood you want to stay in based on the restaurants, bars and activities you're keen to experience and avoid time wasted in traffic. For a bigger hotel try Volga right off of Av Reforma – when you tire of the city you can sip cocktails by the rooftop pool or in its basement speakeasy, Tokyo Blues. For something a bit more boutique, La Casona has an incredible location in Roma Norte and an upscale nostalgic chic with a mezcal tasting room. For late-night chats and cooking together go with Airbnb – Roma, Condesa, Juarez and Polanco are all great neighborhoods close to main attractions.

What to pack: Mexico City is not the place for beachwear and sandals, pack smart city attire with a few casual outfits for day trips or a taco crawl. From June to December the evenings are cool so bring a light jacket or sweater and consider an umbrella from June to the end of October. Bring a hat if you plan to visit the pyramids outside of town – there are no trees and no shade out there.

Pack a mix of smart and casual clothes, and leave the beachwear at home. John Coletti/Getty Images

Thursday

Dinner: There is a long list of amazing dining options in Mexico City. My personal favorites tend towards intimate dining rooms and inventive, incredible food rather than a lot of pomp and circumstance. Taller Xilotl has some of the most superlative seafood tacos in town. Its owners also make a mean cocktail and are super warm and welcoming. Imbiss is another little gem which has an uncategorizable menu with everything from arugula pesto tteokbokki (rice cakes in a sweet sauce) to fried chicken with pickles, as well as an excellent list of libations.

After dark: Ease into the city’s nightlife by reserving at one of its coziest cocktail bars, many of which – Hanky Panky, Handshake, Baltra bar, Rayo – are considered among the 50 best bars of North America. Going on a Thursday will make getting that reservation a little easier and also mean a slightly more mellow scene than the weekend.

Chapultepec is home to several museums, including the fascinating National Museum of Anthropology. Shutterstock

Friday

Morning: Grab a decadent Mexican hot chocolate and tamal at La Rifa Chocolateria, and head over to Chapultepec Park for a morning walk along its gorgeous, tree-lined paths. Chapultepec is three times the size of Central Park, when you combine all its sections, and has a great botanical garden and several artificial lakes.

How to spend the day: Since you’re already in the vicinity, stop in to the Museum of Modern Art or the Museo Tamayo for a little creative fix. Both have consistently good curation, with the MAM leaning more towards 20th century artists and the Tamayo a little more vanguard. The nearby anthropology museum is beautiful and tells the story of the original peoples of Mexico. However, its 12 rooms can be overwhelming, so it's best to book a guide who can show you the highlights. Reserve a table at Masala y Maiz for some upscale Mexican-Indian fusion or head to Birria Santa Bárbara for a super casual meal at my favorite birria spot (slow-roasted and deeply fragrant beef in this case, often birria is made with lamb or goat).

Dinner: You should plan at least one night to splurge on an expensive (but worth it) meal in Mexico City. One of Mexico City's big-name restaurants is Rosetta, whose badass chef has been named best female chef in the world. Elegant and whimsical, the setting is almost as inviting as the food. Get any iteration of raviolis on the menu, they are always excellent.

After dark: The first night you took it easy, so why not get a little wilder on Friday night? Stop by the packed Jardin Paradiso or Nova to join the dance party.

Book yourself onto a street food tour to taste some of CDMX's best tacos. Shutterstock

Saturday

Morning: Do breakfast the Mexican way by making it long and leisurely. Outdoor patios are best for sipping a mimosa in the sunshine – try Huset in Roma.

How to spend the day: After breakfast, walk across Av Insurgentes and visit the outdoor market that runs along El Oro on the weekends. It sells a hodgepodge of items from homemade soaps to vintage hats. Then head back into Roma Norte and do a little boutique shopping. Almanegra makes a great midway coffee stop. End with a walk through Plaza Rio de Janeiro and a drink on the sidewalk at the all female-staffed Las Brujas bar.

Dinner: If you don’t eat street food in Mexico City you haven’t really been in Mexico City. Sign up for a taco crawl and try the city’s best cuisine sold from its streetside carts. Plan a final stop at a mezcalería (mezcal bar) for some of Mexico’s favorite agave spirit.

After dark: Grab a nightcap with an all-encompassing view of the city. The Ritz-Carlton Sky Bar is pretty tame but has incredible views of Chapultepec park, Supra rooftop in Roma is more lively and the cityscape unfolds before you like a glittering blanket of starlight.

Appreciate Mexico City's architecture as you pedal along the car-free Av Paseo de la Reforma on Sunday morning. Getty Images

Sunday

Morning: Get an early start at Ivoire in Polanco for French-inspired brunch and maybe take a walk through Lincoln Park to see the kids race boats in the ponds. Then hop on some bikeshare bikes, and head down Av Reforma where the whole city turns out to cycle, run and skate on Sunday mornings when it shuts down to traffic. I think this is one of the most impressive ways to appreciate the grandiose architecture along the city’s most prominent avenue.

How to spend the day: Park your bikes on Av Hidalgo near the Bellas Artes and head inside to see the breathtaking art deco interior as well as murals by Diego Rivera and other famous Mexican artists. Walk down Madero to the city’s central plaza, the Zocalo, taking in the Sunday crowds and ending with a loop around Templo Mayor archaeological site just steps from the main square. You might want to stop at the Ciudadela craft market for a final souvenir, but don't linger too long – you'll need at least an hour to get to the airport.