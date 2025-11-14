Greater Palm Springs is one of my favorite places in the world. You may wonder what makes this slice of the desert so special, but it really is a relaxing, design-forward haven, shining under California’s signature sun.

I grew up visiting every summer with my family, which makes it hold a special place in my heart. I also love to be warm, so it is a win-win situation. Swim in umbrella-lined pools, hit the nightlife, dine at drag brunch and wander through trails at nearby Joshua Tree. There is so much within this valley to uncover.

When to arrive: If you like nightlife, come for a weekend getaway, but if you are here for relaxation and enjoying the natural beauty, weekdays offer a quieter and more affordable time to visit.

How to get from the airport: The best way to get from the airport is by Uber, the airport is practically inside the main part of Palm Springs, so it typically only takes 15 minutes to get to your hotel, and the uber is generally 15-30 USD.

Getting around town: Greater Palm Springs itself is a relatively small area, so renting a car can feel unnecessary, especially if you are mostly there to hang by the pool. Walking or biking is a great option is a possibility if that's the case. But if you want to explore more of the destinations – especially its natural surroundings – I recommend a car. For an inexpensive alternative, the regional bus service SunLine Transit Agency connects many of the cities in the Coachella Valley.

Poolside at the Parker Palm Springs. Courtesy of Visit Greater Palm Springs

Where to stay: The Parker Palm Springs is my favorite hotel, but there are loads of great options. The Colony Palms Hotel and Bungalows is chic and upscale – but it is hard to go wrong here. If wellness is what you're after, the city of Desert Palm Springs has several relaxing options powered by the natural therapeutic pools underground, including Two Bunch Palms. For traveling with kids, it's hard to do better than the staggering 42 pools at La Quinta Resort & Club.

What to pack: Swimsuits (of course), breathable clothes, and shoes suitable for hiking if that is on your agenda.

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. Courtesy of Visit Greater Palm Springs

Day 1: Be transported

How to spend your day

When you arrive in Greater Palm Springs, you’ll find manicured lawns, palm tree-lined streets and mid-century modern architecture around every corner. But before you fully dive into the destination, head northwest towards the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway.

The tram takes you 8516ft up Chino Canyon. From the mountain station, you’ll find sweeping views of the valley and a bird's-eye view of Palm Springs. My favorite part about this view is how shockingly cool it can be on top of the mountain.

If you are feeling peckish, there are two restaurants at the mountain station, and if you are itching to stretch your legs, you’ll find trails winding around the mountain for you to explore.

After your tram ride back to the base of the canyon, head to your hotel to check in. Relax and unwind by the pool.

Dinner

Cool off with a refreshing meal at 533 Viet-fusion. The food is stellar, especially the curries. I like to opt for the vermicelli bowl, which hits the spot perfectly. Chef Daniel Villanueva's Mediterranean-inspired menu at Daniel's Table in Cathedral City is another great option for a curated culinary journey.

After Dark

Palm Springs Surf Club hosts night swims with a DJ, and Reforma is great for dancing. Or, if you are up for some campy fun, head to the Ace Hotel for drag bingo. Typically, nightlife is busier during cooler months.

BNP Paribas Open. Jimmie48 Photography/Shutterstock

More ways to be transported

Greater Palm Springs is also home to some of the best festivals and events in the country, leaning into its reputation as an epicenter of culture. The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio is the headliner, but playing backup are Modernism Week, the Palm Springs International Film Festival, the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, the Palm Desert Food & Wine Festival, Fashion Week El Paseo, the Indian Wells Arts Festival, and more.

Jeep excursion. Courtesy of Visit Greater Palm Springs

Left: Eating at Farm. Courtesy of Visit Greater Palm Springs Right: The waterfall at Tahquitz Canyon. Chamidae Ford/Lonely PLanet

Day 2: Outdoor Adventure

Morning

Kickstart your day with a little activity: a hike at Tahquitz Canyon. The roughly 2-mile loop is beautiful, with a waterfall along the way, which can feel shocking in the desert. Make sure to pack enough water and dress appropriately; there are some moments where you will have to navigate rather rocky terrain. You will want to start this hike early, preferably in cooler months.

How to spend your day

After your hike, head to Farm for a hearty breakfast or early lunch. Their menu is inspired by the South of France, and the rustic French decor perfectly embodies that energy. I love the French toast and the chicken sandwich here.

If you have time, head to the city of Indio and pop into Shields for their famous and delicious Date Shake.

Dinner

You can’t go wrong with visiting Mr. Lyons steakhouse for dinner. This upscale and sultry spot is home to juicy steaks, dirty martinis and caviar if you are feeling fancy. They also have vegetarian options for those who love a steakhouse vibe, but not necessarily the steak.

After dark

Whether you are staying at the Parker Palm Springs or not, grab a nightcap at their hotel bar. They have a spacious lounge area with comfy couches and a fireplace. The space is moody and vibey in the best way.

Coachella valley view from above. slog_photography / Shutterstock

More fun in the sun

Jeep tours and horseback riding offer a great way to get out and about in this oasis. Afterward, there's a fantastic trail system to explore. With an elevation gain of nearly 1000ft over 1.9 miles, the Cathedral Canyon Trail in Cathedral City is a moderate climb with stunning views of the nearby Northern Santa Rosa Mountains. It’s an out-and-back trail (3.8 miles total) that might be even better for mountain bikers. In nearby La Quinta, the La Quinta Cove to Lake Cahuilla trail is a classic 6.6-mile desert hike filled with wildflowers.

Frank Sinatra’s home, Twin Palms, is a classic example of Modernist architecture with a piano-shaped swimming pool. Courtesy of Visit Greater Palm Springs

Day 3: Arts and Icons

Morning

Start the day right with a drag brunch at Oscars or Chill Bar. Both are great, but make sure to get your tickets early, as they can sell out.

How to spend your day

After brunch, get some culture in with a visit to the Palm Springs Art Museum. Currently on display is Modern Women: The Influencers Who Shaped Palm Springs, an exhibit exploring women’s impact on the town's design and culture.

Afterward, head on a self-guided architecture tour to explore one of the world's largest collections of mid-century modern architecture. Tons of revered architects used Greater Palm Springs as their playground to craft long-lasting iconic works, including Frank Lloyd Wright's mentees, Richard Neutra and John Lautner.

If you want to take to the sky, visit the Palm Springs Air Museum. With 75 airplanes and helicopters, you get an up-close look at aircraft from WWII through the War on Terror.

Dinner

For a casual, chill affair, head to dinner at Paul’s Bar, a local staple. From calamari and chicken wings to a rack of lamb, the food is timeless and fantastic, and the perfect place to round off an art-filled day in Greater Palm Springs. Or try Willie's Modern Fare in Rancho Mirage, for classic cuisine with a modern twist.

“Anonymous Farm Worker” is a tribute to agricultural workers. Courtesy of Visit Greater Palm Springs

More ways to feel artsy

If you’re visiting in February, you'll definitely want to check out Modernism Week, when tens of thousands of people come to celebrate the destination's iconic midcentury modern style. You can also explore the local art scene year-round with a self-guided tour of the Coachella Walls, a series of vibrant outdoor murals in downtown Coachella inspired by the region's agricultural heritage and cultural pride. And make sure to book ahead to tour Sunnylands in Rancho Mirage. The art-filled former home of a 20th-century industrialist/diplomat/philanthropist couple is a visual feast inside and out.

Azure Palm Hot Springs. Courtesy of Visit Greater Palm Springs

Day 4: Shop and Unwind

Morning

Take some time to explore the main town. Pop into vintage shops like Iconic Atomic (my favorite) or browse the Palm Springs Vintage Market on the first Sunday of the month (it closes for the summer). This area has no shortage of fantastic vintage; you’ll stumble across shops around every corner.

Continue your shopping by browsing specialty shops, like Mojave Flea Trading Post, which is stocked full of goodies from local merchants and makers. You can also try Brandini Toffee, which originated in Palm Springs.

The spa at Séc-he. Courtesy of Visit Greater Palm Springs. For sponsored article

How to spend the day

If you want to wind down after shopping, head to The Spa at Sec-hé. This Indigenous-owned, full-service spa relies on hot mineral springs for its amenities. You can get a massage, swim in the mineral pools, take a cold plunge, warm up in the sauna and more.

The spa also has a great menu to munch on while you relax. Chips and guac by the pool … can you think of anything better?

Old Town Artisan Studios in La Quinta. Courtesy of Visit Greater Palm Springs

More ways to relax

The town of Desert Hot Springs comes by its name honestly, with natural geothermal pools forming the basis for a wide range of boutique spa hotels. Speaking of boutique, the El Paseo shopping district in Palm Desert is home to dozens of name-brand stores, shops and art galleries if you're looking to chill with a little retail therapy. And the city of La Quinta's Old Town is a charming main street full of shops and open-air cafes.

Joshua Tree National Park. Courtesy of Visit Greater Palm Springs

If you have the time…

Greater Palm Springs is shockingly close to the famed Joshua Tree National Park. The prickly-winding trees are a wonder to see, and even if hiking isn't your forte, the park is easy to drive through. Make stops along the way to witness the trees and smooth towering boulders up close.

Discover the Keys Point for panoramic views of the valley, including a glimpse of Palm Springs. Carefully wander through the Cholla Garden, a wildly spikey cactus garden that is especially beautiful at sunrise and sunset. Make sure to stay on the trail, as the cactus needles are incredibly sharp and difficult to remove if you get pricked.

If you want something a bit more spiritual, schedule a sound bath with Joshua Tree Connectivity at sunset in the Indian Cove Amphitheater inside the National Park. It is a truly magical experience.