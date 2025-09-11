Lagos’ story is forever entwined with Portugal’s Age of Discovery.

In the decades after the fleet first set out for Ceuta in 1415, caravels embarked on colonizing missions and returned with enslaved Africans. Growing in affluence and influence, Lagos was crowned the capital of the Algarve in 1576 – though tides turned in 1755 when a tsunami tore through, overwhelming the Moorish-built walls and destroying the city. The Atlantic Ocean had given the city its prominence – and took it all back in one fell swoop.

Fast-forward to today and a new wave is sweeping Lagos’ Old Town, with own-roasting coffee shops, organic wine bars and street art happily washing in. Yet the lure of the Atlantic still shapes Lagos. These days, boats depart the marina seeking dolphins rather than discoveries. Surfers, sunrise yoga practitioners, beachgoers and wakeboarders cluster along the shoreline. And when the crimson sun sinks into the deep blue beyond, there’s no better place to be than wave-chiseled Ponta da Piedade.

A mix that includes the city’s history, outdoor appeal and exciting contemporary scene, these are the top things to do in Lagos, Portugal.

Lagos’ Old Town. Danuta Hyniewska/Shutterstock

1. Get oriented with an amble through Lagos’ Old Town

A 3km walking tour along the waterfront, past historic monuments and eye-catching street art, provides an ideal intro to Lagos’ mix of old and new. Since its prominent role in Portugal’s nautical history shaped the city, start out at the replica Boa Esperança caravel ship before crossing the bridge linking Marina de Lagos with palm-lined Avenida dos Descobrimentos.

Follow the wide promenade, often decked with market stalls, then cross the road to admire the annually changing collection of street art posters up the Rua da Marombeira steps. Pass the Igreja de São Sebastião to reach the art-fronted Centro Ciência Viva de Lagos. From here, stairs descend into the produce and seafood stalls of the Mercado Municipal.

Exit into the Old Town and cross the two pretty squares of Praça Gil Eanes and Praça Luís de Camões; the latter is named for the poet who celebrated Portugal’s discoveries and is blessed with a particularly photogenic green-tiled building at its center. Then follow the calçada portuguesa (patterned cobblestone pavement) of Rua Infante de Sagres toward the 16th-century city walls.

Returning downtown, more street art appears near Lagos' cultural center, which faces visual artist Add Fuel’s blue-and-white mural inspired by azulejos (painted glazed tiles). Pause at the history-defining Praça do Infante Dom Henrique and peek inside the Igreja de Santa Maria before tracing the sturdy walls of the 17th-century Castelo dos Governadores to the tower-flanked Arco de São Gonçalo entranceway (the reputed birthplace of Lagos’ patron saint of fishermen is marked by a small shrine). Cross the road, then the drawbridge of Forte da Ponta da Bandeira to finish with rooftop views from the fort.

Planning tip: Aboard the Boa Esperança replica is a compact Age of Discovery interpretation center. Book visits at the science center.

Ponta da Piedade. M Swiet Productions/Getty Images

2. Take in the drama of Ponta da Piedade by boat or boardwalk

The outlandishly dramatic headland of Ponta da Piedade and its cinematic coastline beg to be explored, and myriad boat tours depart Lagos’ main marina (about 3km north). Yet we recommend appreciating the sandstone cliffs, sea stacks and salty breezes on foot on the roughly 2km-long boardwalk inaugurated in 2024 to improve access and reduce pressure on the eroding cliffs.

The closest joining point to town is above Praia do Pinhão (the beach itself closed in 2024 due to a cliff collapse), which leads to Praia da Dona Ana before resuming across the parking area. A step-free boardwalk section begins near Praia do Camilo’s gravel parking lot; detours to unshaded viewing platforms dot the route. Ponta da Piedade’s stone-carved stairs are the dramatic finale: they descend to a small water-splashed landing cocooned by rock formations.

Local tip: For a closer inspection, kayaks offer better maneuverability than larger boats. Kayak Explorers’ tours depart town for 2–3 hours of paddling to otherwise inaccessible caves plus some shoreline snorkeling. Book an early morning slot for less congestion around the caves and rock formations.

3. Slurp just-harvested oysters at an oyster farm

Freshly caught fish is in glorious abundance on the ground floor of Lagos’ Mercado Municipal. Yet even fresher oysters await at OstraSelect (+351 919 463 570), on the Meia Praia side of the Ria de Alvor. Since this outfit is a working farm rather than a tourist attraction, it’s best to call ahead to ensure that someone is around for a low-tide visit. If so, they’ll happily explain more about their Japanese Crassostrea giga oysters while collecting you a bagful that’s surprisingly affordable. Be sure to wear shoes suitable for the wet sands.

Planning tip: Back in town, continue the fresh-caught vibe at Casinha do Petisco, a simple and popular restaurant that makes a killer cataplana (seafood stew, as well as the traditional Algarvian cooking vessel used to make it).

Praia do Camilo. Pawel Kazmierczak/Shutterstock

4. Get active on Lagos’ beaches

The beaches in Lagos are as much about water sports as sunbathing. Sweeping Meia Praia is a popular kitesurfing spot, and numerous schools give lessons. It’s also accessible and has an amphibious wheelchair available. You can get your steps in at pocket-sized Praia do Camilo, accessed via 200 steps that descend to the cliff-hugged cove. If you prefer to paddle at your own pace, rent a paddleboard and set out from Praia dos Estudantes to see the Roman-style bridge spanning two rocks from all angles. Beyond the headland, Praia de Porto de Mós is the city’s nearest reef-break surf spot.

Planning tip: After (or instead of) all that activity, settle in at Bar Quim, a laid-back beach bar at Meia Praia’s peaceful far end, for beers on the sand or coffee and snacks on the terrace.

Igreja de Santo António. RudiErnst/Shutterstock

5. Visit an eclectic museum and a dazzling church

The city’s main museum, Museu de Lagos exhibits a collection assembled largely by amateur archaeologist José Formosinho. Each room covers a separate period, and you can take in the mix of ornate azulejos, religious canvases and triptychs, and Algarvian costumes, crafts and recreations of typical homes in an hour or less.

Then comes the showstopper: the 18th-century Igreja de Santo António (entrance included with your museum ticket). This amazing church is awash with blue-and-white azulejos, topped with a trompe l’oeil ceiling and covered with baroque gilding that depicts Roman soldiers and Moorish characters.

Detour: For a different side of the city’s culture, stop in at Laboratório de Actividades Criativas (LAC). A “creative laboratory” responsible for much of Lagos’ street art, LAC hosts contemporary exhibitions and workshops.

Antigo Mercado de Escravos. amnat30/Shutterstock

6. Contemplate the reasons for Lagos’ wealth at the sobering Antigo Mercado de Escravos

In Praça do Infante Dom Henrique, Prince Henry the Navigator’s statue overlooks the Antigo Mercado de Escravos, the likely location of Europe’s first market for enslaved people, which opened in 1444. Prince Henry drove the first era of exploration and colonization, supposedly establishing the School of Navigation in Sagres. (In reality, the caravels set sail from Lagos rather than that cliff-defined spot.)

In 2009, over 150 African skeletons were uncovered in Lagos’ centuries-old landfill – a grim discovery investigated in the 2023 film Tales of Oblivion, directed by Angolan-born Dulce Fernandes. The market, now a two-story museum, acknowledges the lives of those enslaved via stories, facts, maps and digital displays.

Local tip: Some of the exhibits lack depth, delivering certain details from a colonialist viewpoint. Take them in with a dose of skepticism.

The Rocha Negra. Sam Foster/Shutterstock

7. Follow the fishermen on a clifftop hike

The final 11km leg of the Rota Vicentina’s Fishermen’s Trail links Lagos with the small beachside outpost of Luz (the distance reduces to 6km if you join the path at Ponta da Piedade). Following a well-marked track, the reasonably easy route ambles atop Rocha Negra, a volcanic and sandstone cliff packed with fossils and traces of the Middle Cretaceous period. There’s one short ascent at the end, though it’s more gradual when approached from Lagos. Upon arrival at Luz, peer at the gated Roman ruins and 17th-century Fortaleza, now a restaurant.

Planning tip: If you’re too worn out to contemplate the 90-minute walk back to central Lagos, hop on the bus for a 30-minute ride. Check schedules and fare info with Vamus.

8. Sip organic and orange wines at a city vineyard

Lagos isn’t short of wine bars. But if you’d prefer sipping biological wines alongside people who harvested the grapes, cycle or take a short taxi ride to Monte da Casteleja for a tasting (bookings are available between Tuesday and Thursday). While production occurs off-site, walking through the vines – parts of the Roman city of Lacobriga are buried beneath them – and relishing a relaxed 2-hour sip session at the shaded table is a treat, especially if it includes the organic orange wine hard to find elsewhere.

Planning tip: Back in town, we love The Collab, which serves local craft beers (including Lagos’ Man!a and Algoz’ Marafada), organic wines and bao buns. Its ample terrace is perfect for sundowners.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Portugal guidebook, published in March 2025.