Wedged between the Rio Lima and the Atlantic Ocean, elegant Viana do Castelo, in the north of the Minho, has been inhabited for millennia. After Viana received its charter from the Portuguese crown in 1258, it quickly became a center of maritime trade – and a frequent target of pirates, hence its heavy fortifications. Viana has also been a major hub of shipbuilding: much of Portugal’s huge and economically crucial cod-fishing fleet took shape in the dry docks here.

Today, Viana’s relationship to the sea remains vital and visceral. Local fishers, sailors and surfers use the water in their different ways, and every summer they share their sandy shores with the thousands of visitors who come to partake in religious pilgrimages, music festivals, folk traditions, vibrant markets and holiday revelries.

Whether you’re visiting for waterborne pursuits, a religious experience or any other reason, here are the best things to do in Viana do Castelo, Portugal.

The Antigos Paços do Concelho in the Praça da República. Gabriel.Narramundos/Shutterstock

1. Sample Viana’s pleasures with a walk around the Old Town

A leisurely paced walking tour will introduce the history, architecture and exceptional river views that can be found all over Viana. Start at the Sé (cathedral), a 15th-century construction with a Romanesque-style facade flanked by two imposing towers. Continue on to the Praça da República, the sociocultural and political center of Viana for more than 500 years. Three historic sites grace the square: the crenellated Antigos Paços do Concelho, Viana’s former city hall; the elaborate Igreja de Misericórdia church; and the elegant 16th-century chafariz (fountain).

Next, head toward the river, stopping by the Casa dos Nichos, a 15th-century building that houses an archaeological museum. On the banks of the Rio Lima, Praça da Liberdade is a huge square where the city has been investing in such contemporary buildings as the Centro Cultural de Viana do Castelo and the Biblioteca Municipal. Heading back toward town, stop at the Museu de Artes Decorativas, where a collection of antique Portuguese, European, Hispanic and Arabian furniture, azulejos and other decor awaits.

The former fortress Castelo de São Tiago da Barra marks where the river meets the sea; don’t miss the onsite Estátua à Mulher Vianesa (Statue of the Vianese Woman), a contemporary sculpture clad in shining gold.

Detour: About 2km to the north, Forte da Areosa is another waterfront fortress that once protected the city from marine attacks.

The Santuário de Santa Luzia. Carlos.Meneses/Shutterstock

2. Join the pilgrims ascending Monte de Santa Luzia

In the backdrop of nearly every photo of the city, sitting atop the Monte de Santa Luzia, the Santuário de Santa Luzia (officially known as the Templo do Sagrado Coração de Jesus) is the icon of Viana do Castelo. More than just a must-visit monument for tourists, the Romaneseque and Byzantine Revival–style church also attracts pilgrims coming to pray for Santa Luzia’s protection. While plenty visit year-round, the annual procession held the weekend following Corpus Christi draws the faithful in droves.

Planning tip: You can drive or hike to the top of the hill, though most take the Elevador de Santa Luzia, a tram-style funicular that travels the 650m to the top in just 7 minutes.

A kitesurfer at Praia do Cabedelo. Bruno Ismael Silva Alves/Shutterstock

3. Join the water-sports enthusiasts at Praia do Cabedelo

Viana’s water-sports fans gather on Praia do Cabedelo that, thanks to the port’s breakwaters, has a northern corner protected from the winds and bigger swells. Stand-up paddle boarders, kayakers and windsurfers will usually launch from the small protected beach just in front of the public parking area. If you’re after kiteboarding gear or lessons, head to Kite Voodoo (located on the sand) or Duotone Pro Center (closer to the parking lot). XLife Surf School, just off the main beach road, offers lessons to all comers.

Local tip: To wind down after the action, book a yoga, massage and spa afternoon at the FeelViana Sport Hotel, just behind the sand dunes.

Cycling on the Ecovia do Litoral Norte near Moledo. Liliana Marmelo/Shutterstock

4. Take a bike ride along the coast

Among Portugal’s numerous, excellent ecovias (bicycle and pedestrian trails), the Ecovia do Litoral Norte, connecting Viana de Castelo with Caminha, is one of the few whose entire length (34.2km) nearly completely hugs the coast. The southernmost end starts at Praia do Cabedelo (FeelViana rents bikes), after which you’ll cross over the iconic Ponte Eiffel (yes, it’s designed by the same engineer as that thing in Paris) and follow the city bike paths out of town. You’ll pass through the hamlets of Carreço and Afife, before entering Vila Praia de Âncora. Keep your eyes out for the Forte da Lagarteira and Capela de Santo Isidoro before arriving near the border with Spain in Caminha, your final destination.

Detour: Further south, near Esposende, another coastal ecovia is also called the Ecovia do Litoral Norte, while in the Beiras region, the Ecovia do Dão offers up an excellent two-wheeled adventure.

5. Visit a plaster master’s workshop

Viana de Castelo is known for its tradition of fine plaster, and for the ingenuity of the artists who mold it. For generations, the art of stucco sculpture – the kind found on elaborate palace walls and ceilings – has been perfected in the Viana region, with unique techniques getting passed down across generations. One of the best-known workshops dedicated to the creation and restoration of plaster works, Gessos Marceiro was an institution in the city for 225 years – before it closed for good in 2015.

Yet knowledge accrued over centuries hasn’t been lost, and such contemporary sculptors, such as native-born Iva Viana, continue to bring prestige to plasterwork. As a member of Portugal Manual, a collective of contemporary artisans and artists, Viana opens her workshop for visits via the Curated Cultural Experiences program, and sells pieces at the adorable Objectos Misturados shop near the Sé.

Local tip: Another tradition of local craftsmanship, the Heart of Viana, has a famous asymmetric shape that can be seen all over the city. Artisans continue to create jewelry versions of the heart using filigree, with tiny chains and threads of gold woven then melted together to create intricate patterns. Check them out at the Museu do Traje’s Gold Room, or shop for one of your own in town.

Swimmers at the Cascata e Lagoa Janela do Céu in the Serra d’Arga. TMP – An Instant of Time/Shutterstock

6. Cool off amid nature in the Serra d’Arga

A 45-minute drive from Viana, the Serra d’Arga is a nearly 45-sq-km wilderness zone rich in biodiversity. While this mountainous area is often overlooked in favor of its famous neighbor Gerês, its numerous waterfalls and swimming holes provide a delightful respite from the heat and brutal northern winds.

Start at the Cascata e Lagoa Janela do Céu – which resembles an infinity pool and ends in a giant waterfall – before heading to the nearby Cascata de Pincho, with its delightful pool. You can also set out for a hike along one of the Serra d’Arga’s official trails, keeping an eye out for the badgers, otters, griffon vultures and wild Garrano horses that call this place home.

Planning tip: After all that exertion, relax by the Lagoa da Esturranha, an exceptionally emerald-green pool whose shaded banks are ideal for naps.

The Ponte Medieval in Ponte de Lima. Pedro Costa Simeao/Shutterstock

7. Admire the famous bridge at Ponte de Lima

A half hour from Viana, the bridge that gives Ponte de Lima its name has existed in one form another since Roman times. The current iteration (Ponte Medieval) is a landmark crossing along the Portuguese Way of the Camino de Santiago. While exploring Ponte’s lovely Old Town merits an afternoon, for the best view of the bridge you’ll need to cross it, as the most picture-worthy angles are from the side opposite town. Alternatively, you can grab a canoe or kayak from Ponte de Lima’s Nautical Club and navigate the nature-filled riverbed by paddle power.

While you’re on the other side of the river, take a walk through the Parque Temático do Arnado, a lovely set of themed gardens – including Roman and baroque-style gardens, plus a hedge maze – that are free to visit. You can also rent a bike and meander the idyllic riverside trails of the Ecovia do Rio Lima, a 70km trail that follows nearly the entirety of that river.

Planning tip: Ponte de Lima has a strong equestrian tradition dating back to Roman times. Today, horse mania culminates in July’s Feira do Cavalo, when equestrians and fans gather for competitions and celebrations of the local Lusitano and Garrano breeds.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Portugal guidebook, published in March 2025.