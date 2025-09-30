In the heart of the Minho in the north of Portugal, Braga was once an outpost of the Roman Empire, as well as the capital of the Kingdom of Galicia. Portugal’s third-largest city also has a rich spiritual side: it’s a center of some deeply rooted Catholic traditions and home to some of the country’s most significant religious sites. Over 30 churches grace the city (including Portugal’s oldest), and its historic center has many buildings that testify to its 2000 years of history.

But by no means is Braga frozen in time. The University of Minho draws thousands of students who make it the youngest city in Portugal, creating dynamism and an edgy arts scene. A UNESCO Creative City since 2017, Braga is a vibrant, multicultural center, with a rich past and a very bright future.

Read on for the best things to do in and near Braga, Portugal.

The Termas Romanas do Alto da Cividade, ancient Roman ruins in Braga. trabantos/Shutterstock

Advertisement

1. Trace Braga’s ancient Roman roots

While most of what was the Roman city of Bracara Augusta (founded in 16 BCE) now lies beneath the feet of Braga's visitors, traces of the ancient settlement still appear. The most visible example is the Termas Romanas do Alto da Cividade, the former public baths. A few minutes outside of the center, the exposed 850-sq-meter site is worth a visit; there’s also an enormous Roman theater being excavated beside it.

In town, Roman artifacts shine (among other items from the Paleolithic and Middle Ages) at the Museu de Arqueologia Dom Diogo de Sousa. The Domus da Escola Velha da Sé (admission by appointment) houses the ruins of what was once a private Roman home, and the Fonte do Ídolo is a well-preserved Roman-era fountain.

Local tip: Continue to contemplate Braga’s rich history over a meal at Cozinha da Sé, which presents carefully crafted Portuguese delicacies with a focus on seafood.

Braga’s Praça da República. saiko3p/Shutterstock

2. Soak up the city’s cutting-edge culture

A must-visit Braga attraction, GNRation is a contemporary arts center housed in an old police headquarters; exhibitions, performances and workshops focus on contemporary music, art and technology. First opened in 2012, when Braga served as the European Youth Capital, GNRation was a major reason that Braga was designated a UNESCO Creative City.

Another important arts venue is the Teatro Circo, one of the most prestigious (not to mention beautiful) theaters in the country. Since opening in 1915, it has never ceased to be an important spot for theater, cinema, opera, ballet and music.

Local tip: Fans of print culture shouldn’t miss Livraria Centésima Página, located in the baroque Casa Rolão. This bookworm’s paradise is complete with a cafe, a courtyard garden and an active community promoting contemporary arts and culture. Check its events calendar for exhibitions, workshops and book signings.

The vintage sign for Frigideiras do Cantinho. Eckhard Suchowitzky Mejia/Shutterstock

3. Tuck into frigideiras de Braga

Frigideiras de Braga are the buttery meat pies that have been a staple here since at least the 1700s. Flaky pastry dough is shaped into a pie and filled with ground veal, then bathed in butter and fried. Served hot and sometimes topped with a fried egg, this decadent speciality is best enjoyed at Frigideiras do Cantinho, which has been serving the savory creations since 1796. If the weather is warm, by all means take a seat on the terrace – but don’t skip a visit inside, where you can see Roman-era elements discovered during a renovation and preserved.

Local tip: Although Braga’s center is historic and stately, the nightlife scene here can get pretty rowdy. With so many students in the city, bar culture is alive and well, and some of the coolest places to meet the very friendly students and locals are smack in the middle of town.

Café A Brasileira in central Braga. Glen Berlin/Shutterstock

4. Discover Braga’s history during a cafe and pub crawl

By hitting up some of Braga’s best watering holes – both classics and newcomers – you can begin to capture the city’s pulse. Start at the Praça da República, where you’ll find two of the city’s most renowned cafes: Café Astória and Café Vianna. Around the corner is Café A Brasileira, open since 1907 and still a local favorite.

Advertisement

Walk down Rua do Souto, the city’s main drag, through the colorful Jardim de Santa Bárbara rose garden and past the town’s 18th-century Câmara Municipal, which is just across from another baroque palace that’s become a public library. You’ll then pass through the city’s medieval entrance, the Arco da Porta Nova, to the Tíbias de Braga pastry shop, where you can devour a delectable custard-filled éclair.

Now it’s time for a drink. Outside of the Sé, Braga’s 11th-century cathedral, you can take your pick of Sé La Vie, an easygoing bar; Rossio CafeBar, an art-filled lounge space; or Mal Amado, an intimate pub with quality craft beer. Around the corner is Letraria, a craft brewery that also serves snacks and meals.

You’ll pass at least three more churches (Capela da Nossa Senhora da Torre is easily the nicest) and the Museu Pio XII (don’t miss the paintings by Henrique Medina) on your way to Juno, where a pastel de nata, Portugal's ubiquitous custard tart, is reconceived as a shot – the perfect way to end a day.

Planning tip: The Torre de Menagem, in front of A Brasileira, is part of the original Braga castle. Visits are free if you reserve ahead.

The massive staircase leading to the hilltop Santuário do Bom Jesus do Monte. Cortyn/Shutterstock

5. Climb 581 stairs to the Santuário do Bom Jesus do Monte

If you didn’t climb the 581-step staircase (Escadaria do Bom Jesus do Monte) to the Santuário do Bom Jesus do Monte, did you really visit Braga? Beyond bragging rights, any visit to this magnificent site is something you’ll remember forever. Located on a hilltop just outside of the city, Bom Jesus do Monte is both a UNESCO World Heritage Site and an important place of pilgrimage. And though the 18th-century neoclassical cathedral at the top is beautiful, it’s no match for the elaborate baroque and rococo staircase, embellished with statues and fountains, that takes you there.

A 7-minute drive from Bom Jesus – or a 256-step (and much less ornate) stairway – leads to another hilltop sanctuary, the 19th-century Santuário de Nossa Senhora do Sameiro. The highest point in the city, the site offers fabulous panoramic views over Braga and the Gerês Mountains. Some say that on clear days, you can even see the ocean near Viana do Castelo.

Planning tip: For those who can’t or don’t wish to tackle the steps, a hydraulic funicular (elevator), the oldest in the country, will whisk you up to Bom Jesus. There’s also a road to the top.

The Ecce Homo Procession in Braga. Bruno Ismael Silva Alves/Shutterstock

6. Take part in one of Braga’s wonderful (and unusual) traditions

Braga has more than a few important traditions, many with local accents. During Semana Santa (Holy Week prior to Easter), the city hosts numerous devotional events – and the Ecce Homo Procession, with its barefoot, flame-wielding groups of farricocos (black-clad, monklike figures), might be the most notable. These groups storm the streets on the Thursday before Easter.

When summer hits, it’s time for the biggest party in town. Since locals say that São João belongs to Braga, his feast day on June 24 ushers in public singing, dancing and drinking in the saint’s honor all night long.

Come December, it’s time for the weird and wonderful Bananeiro, a Christmas Eve tradition that brings the city together on Rua do Souto to enjoy muscatel…with banana. It’s an age-old, very odd mixture that you can taste out of season at the Casa das Bananas.

Local tip: One Braga tradition comes without a fixed date: rooster hunting. According to local lore, you must find the three roosters hidden in the Igreja de Santa Cruz to have a happy marriage. Two of them are easy to pick out, while the third, well, you’ll just have to try for yourself.

Mosteiro de Tibães, near Braga. GTW/Shutterstock

7. Walk the beautiful grounds of the Mosteiro de Tibães

Just a few kilometers outside of Braga lies a massive 11th-century monastery surrounded by 40 hectares (100 acres) of gardens, agricultural land and pastures. The Mosteiro de Tibães is a unique example of religious architecture in Portugal, thanks to its four cloisters and rare light-filled interior. Wander the extensive and impressive gardens that cascade out around the monastery, then check out the intricate artisanal work inside.

The Benedictine monks who once inhabited these walls were once a wealthy agricultural powerhouse and serious patrons of the arts, turning the monastery into an influential school for sculptors, gilders, architects and engravers. The rococo gilded woodwork of the main nave is an astounding testament to taste and refinement.

Planning tip: An on-site hotel caters to guests who want to be immersed in the pastoral vibe.

A Galo de Barcelos sculpture in the main square of Barcelos. Rafa Barcelos/Shutterstock

8. Visit the rooster in Barcelos

Founded in the mid-12th century, the picturesque municipality of Barcelos, an hour by train or 30 minutes by car from Braga, has an adorable historic center and is an important stop on the Caminho de Santiago for pilgrims starting in Porto. But the village is best known as the home of the Galo de Barcelos, a subject of local folklore that became a national symbol during the era of the Estado Novo dictatorship (1933–72).

Typically made of ceramic, these roosters can be found throughout town in infinite forms; visit the Museu da Olaria de Barcelos to learn more about the town's ceramic heritage beyond the galo. Continuing through the old town, stop at the derelict Paço dos Condes, now an open-air archaeology museum.

Planning tip: Head to Barcelos on a Thursday to catch the Feira de Barcelos, one of the country’s oldest outdoor markets (it was once an annual event lasting 15 days). Today, craftspeople from across the region gather weekly to sell ceramics, pottery, baskets and woodwork. Vendors also offer produce, artisanal food and other everyday items, alongside typical fair fare.

Apúlia, near Esposende. Liliana Marmelo/Shutterstock

9. Head to the ocean at Esposende

At the mouth of the Rio Cávado along the Atlantic coast, you’ll find the town of Esposende and its blissfully beachy surroundings. The town’s economy has historically been based on fishing, naval construction and maritime commerce; today, it’s a center for seafood and a favorite for beachgoers, surfers, kiteboarders and anyone looking for a bit of peace and quiet.

There’s an excellent hiking-cycling trail through the Parque Natural do Litoral Norte (one often used by pilgrims on the Coastal Way to Santiago). Grab a bike and start in the town of Apúlia, heading north past its oceanfront windmills. As you pass the seafood restaurant A Cabana, turn on the dirt path toward the sea to visit the house of local fisher-poet Carlos Moreira. (He still lives there and is usually happy to talk to visitors about his literary creations.)

Next cycle past the Praia de Fão until you arrive at Ofir, a favorite weekend getaway from Porto for the well-to-do. Continue north along Rua dos Barcos until the pavement ends and the raised wooden walkways appear over the dunes. At the end of the walkway, an exceptional viewpoint over the Restinga do Cavado offers 360-degree views of Esposende, the river and the Atlantic Ocean.

Planning tip: The riverside is perfect for paddleboarding, kayaking or learning to kiteboard – call GKS Kite School if you’re interested in a lesson.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Portugal guidebook, published in March 2025.