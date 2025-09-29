Steeped in history, the ancient port of Cartagena has a sublime position at the end of a deep natural harbor, surrounded by hills echoing with the sound of seagulls.

It was chosen by Carthaginian rulers to be their principal base on the Iberian peninsula. The city was so important it was named after Carthage itself. Later it was a key port in the Roman empire, as its grand Roman theater attests.

Today, Cartagena is an enchanting city with ancient monuments at every turn. In recent years an intensive restoration program has helped regenerate the historic center. You'll still encounter restored Modernista mansions looking like intricately iced cakes next to hollow, crumbling facades. Still, there's a gritty beauty to the decadent buildings, with their pastel shades and wrought-iron balconies as delicate as lace.

1. Discover pre-Roman relics

A great introduction to the city, Muralla Púnica is a small yet hugely significant archaeological site. At the Centro de Interpretación de la Muralla Púnica, there's the opportunity to view one of the best-preserved Carthaginian remains in the Iberian peninsula. Your visit begins with an excellent scene-setting audiovisual presentation dealing with the Punic origins of Cartagena.

From there you can view the Punic defense wall. Built around 3 CE, it was designed to repel Roman attacks (spoiler: it failed). Steps lead down to a fascinating funerary crypt – uncovered in the Punic wall excavations – of the hermitage of San José dating back to the 16th century, with tombs and human bones on display. Overall, the wall gives a solid introduction to Cartagena and how the Romans conquered the city – and the Carthaginian Empire.

Looking over the Roman Amphitheater in Cartagena. Shaun Dodds/Shutterstock

2. Admire the ruins of Cartagena’s Roman amphitheater

Cartagena was one of Rome's most important bases in Iberia. There's an enormous Roman amphitheater in the middle of the city, although it's not easy to spot. The entrance to Museo del Teatro Romano gives nothing away; it's a small, unassuming doorway on Plaza del Ayuntamiento.

From there, visitors are plunged beneath the ground into an expertly designed museum detailing Cartagena's history. Sixth-century fishhooks and bone hairpins from 1 CE are displayed in subterranean halls that burrow beneath ancient foundations of Catedral de Santa María, before you surface for an unexpected reveal of the enormous 1 BCE theater. Don't miss the Roman garden, just outside to the north of the theater. It's planted with fragrant herbs and is home to a clowder of friendly cats.

Planning tip: Purchase the audio guide for an excellent rundown and some bonus nuggets of information.

3. Admire the views over Cartagena

For fabulous views over the rooftops and a gull's-eye view of the architecture of Cartagena, walk up the steep steps to Parque Cornisa del Teatro Romano. The curved green park hugs the theater and offers even better vistas than when you're standing inside it – plus, it's free!

4. See how the other half lived in Roman times

Continue your Roman odyssey at Casa de la Fortuna, the remains of an important Roman villa, complete with murals and mosaics and personal possessions on display. It was the luxurious home of a wealthy merchant – Cartagena grew rich on mining and fishing – and life was very comfortable here, with a grand dining room for banquets, ample reception rooms and a study.

Planning tip: Cartagena is popular with school trips, thanks to its wealth of Roman relics, so it's better to head early to the big monuments if you want to beat the coaches.

A Carthaginians and Romans festival. Q77photo/Shutterstock

5. Catch a festival in Cartagena

Cartagena has a fairly good spread of festival events across the year. Some of the highlights include the Festival Internacional de Cine de Cartagena in April where offbeat and award-winning films are screened at interesting venues, such as dazzling waterfront stage El Batel.

Galleries and museums light up with art, gigs and fireworks for La Noche de Los Museos in May where you’ll stumble on live street art and Roman reenactments. Interactive installations then take to the streets during Mucho Más Mayo (Much More May), which highlights emerging local talent from the region.

In July at La Mar de Músicas, open-air gigs pop up around the city and Plaza del Ayuntamiento hosts free gigs, from Mexican marimba to punk rock.

September is a standout month to visit for the Festival of Carthaginians and Romans. The festival is a great way to experience Cartagena, when its dense concentration of historic sites come to life. Hundreds of performers dressed as Roman and Carthaginian troops in full battle gear parade along Calle Mayor. There are fun historical reenactments and plenty of nonhistorical audience participation in games and contests at the Festival Camp next to the Estadio Cartagonova (home to FC Cartagena).

Come November, the Cartagena Jazz Festival brings brass bands and trippy trios skipping into town for this eclectic festival.

Palacio Consistorial de Cartagena. trabantos/Shutterstock

6. Take a self-guided walking tour of Modernista icons

Embark on a Modernista meander through Cartagena, taking in the most amazing buildings on this 1.3km walking tour.

Begin at Palacio Aguirre, a Modernista marvel designed by Víctor Beltrí, completed in 1901. Beltrí studied in Barcelona and was a big Gaudí fan – check out the ceramics and the plant motifs: pure Modernista. While you're here, it's worth crossing the road to peep at the extraordinary section of 1 CE Roman road known as Calzada Romana.

Next, walk to the bright and leafy Plaza de San Francisco: the next stop is behind the giant banyan tree. Casa Maestre is another corker by Beltrí, built in 1906. Walk past flower-filled balconies to Gran Hotel, a landmark in the center of the old town. Tomás Rico Valarino was chief architect, but when he died Beltrí was entrusted with the job.

Now head down Calle Mayor, where big brands reside in grand old buildings – it's stunning, as far as high streets go. Casa Cervantes looks like it's made of perfectly piped icing, with detailed balconies and intricately sculpted marble. No prizes for guessing who designed it. Pause at Bar Columbus, a handsome place, and admire the architecture with an expertly made café asiático.

Next stop is on the seafront. Follow the salty breeze to Antiguo Club de Regatas – antiguo because the regatta club isn't based here anymore. This luxurious house was built by two local architects, Mario Spottorno and Sanz de Andino. After being abandoned by the regatta club, it suffered a fire – what you see here is a replica.

Finish the tour with a walk down the jetty, where rowboats drift into the sunset and seagulls whip through the air.

7. Shop the Centro para la Artesanía

From ceramic bowls to straw baskets to beautiful fans, Spain's rich artisanal tradition goes back centuries. Travelers can support it at small, independent shops all over the country. Some artisans lead classes, too. In Cartagena, this sizable government-funded shop displays the work of local artisans, with an excellent range of everything from paintings to honey.

Inside the Museo Nacional de Arqueología Subacuática. Sonia Bonet/Shutterstock

8. Dive into the Museo Nacional de Arqueología Subacuática

This excellent, attractive museum (Underwater Museum of Cartagena) dives into the fascinating world of underwater archaeology. It starts off by explaining the work of those divers in the deep and then sails on into the maritime history and culture of the Mediterranean. There's a particular focus on a wrecked Phoenician vessel found at Mazarrón, with intriguing insights and plenty of interactive displays.

Planning tip: It’s not open on Mondays.

9. Kayak, kitesurf and spot flamingos at Mar Menor

Europe's largest saltwater lagoon, Mar Menor is a 170-sq-km expanse popular with kitesurfers, kayakers and water-skiers. The lagoon has had a rough time of late, but environmentalists came to the rescue. Most notable among them, Teresa Vicente sought to protect the lagoon from pollution by getting it granted legal personhood in 2022. Little by little it is recovering.

Adjacent to the lagoon on its north side, Parque Regional de las Salinas y Arenales de San Pedro del Pinatar (Regional Park of the Salt Flats and Sandbanks of San Pedro del Pinatar) includes extensive saltpans where seawater is pumped into flats to evaporate: 100,000 tons of salt are harvested here each year in late summer. The pans are popular feeding grounds for flamingos and other migratory birds.

Detour: On the seaward side of the Salinas there's a fine natural beach, Playa de la Torre Derribada, backed by dunes.

Beaches in the Parque Regional Calblanque, near Cartagena. Gerardo onandia/Shutterstock

10. Head to the wild beaches

The region around Cartagena is thinly populated but rich in natural beauty; it's one of the best places to get out and experience the compelling raw charm of Spain's coast. At the more secluded beaches along this coastline beyond the pockets of mass tourism, phone signals drop to zero, leaving you to unplug and soak up the sun and the sparkly sea.

There's a string of isolated coves to investigate inside the Parque Regional Calblanque. Facilities are almost totally lacking, so bring shade, a picnic and expect to walk from the nearest parking spot.

Playa de Calblanque is a beautiful broad stretch of golden sand, while remote Cala Dorada is a lovely bay with ocher-colored sand surrounded by cliffs.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Spain guidebook, published in February 2025.