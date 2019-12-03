There's no question that New York City is the USA's most exciting city, but for those who enjoy exploring while keeping fit, this concrete jungle might not seem to be the place perfect runs are made of. Fear not, though, jogging junkies; the Big Apple has some excellent routes to raise your heart rate and spirits, from riverside runs and park paths to bridge-crossing, icon-spotting breath-takers. For those who prefer the slow lane, these can all be enjoyed at a walking pace, or check out a local stroll from the top to tip of Manhattan.

Here are our top six running routes in NYC.

1. Over the Brooklyn Bridge

Best for views of the Lower Manhattan skyline

"Short but spectacular" sums up this run. Start along the Brooklyn waterfront: the renovated piers are now attractions in their own right, but the stars of the show – the skyscrapers of Wall Street – draw the eye across the East River (peek left and you'll spot the Statue of Liberty too, but more of her later).

From Pier 1 (warning: confusing street layout ahead!) go along Old Fulton St and Prospect St and up the slightly hidden stairs in the underpass to reach the city's most iconic bridge. If the run hasn't left you breathless, the view of Lower Manhattan through the Brooklyn Bridge's support cables will. The promenade across the bridge and the run finish at City Hill Park, next to the subway station.

Start/finish: Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 1 ferry stop/City Hall subway station

Distance: 2.5 miles (more if you detour around the Brooklyn Bridge Park piers)

When: Sunrise or sunset for beautiful light and fewer crowds (Brooklyn Bridge Promenade gets very busy)

Watch out for: The not-obvious access point for the bridge from Anchorage Plaza, and cyclists on the bridge – stay out of their lane

The route around Central Park's Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir is a hit with New York runners. Getty Images

2. Central Park 1: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir Loop

Best for joining locals on a classic run

Manhattan more than makes up for its general lack of green spaces with one of the world's best and most famous: Central Park. And within the park, the loop around the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir is a firm favorite with New York runners.

It's a straightforward circuit, too: head counterclockwise on the flat path that follows the reservoir (once a major source of water for the city but decommissioned in 1993), enjoying the shade of the trees and views of the fancy apartment blocks that border the park and the Midtown skyline. Repeat as needed.

Start/finish: 86 St subway station (A, B, C lines)

Distance: 2 miles (more laps, more miles)

When: Any time

Watch out for: Jogger jams – it's a very popular route

The list of running routes in Central Park is as long as your imagination. Getty Images

3. Central Park 2: the full monty

Best for fresh air and famous sights

If the Reservoir Loop has whetted your appetite for more Central Park perambulations then you're not short of options. A full circuit, beginning at the southeast corner, roughly follows the park's east side, passing well-known sights like the Central Park Zoo, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the reservoir before you get to the much quieter northern section.

Head west and then south, past the reservoir again to the almost-rural Ramble; another body of water, the Lake; Strawberry Fields (created in memory of John Lennon, who was shot nearby); and the Bethesda Fountain (supposedly, but not actually, in the opening credits of Friends) before finishing at the statue of Columbus just outside the southwest corner. Speaking of fountains, there are plenty of drinking ones around Central Park to keep you hydrated.

Start/finish: 5 Ave subway station (N, R, W lines)/59 St–Columbus Circle subway station (A, B, C, D lines)

Distance: as far as your legs will take you (the basic loop is about 6 miles)

When: Daylight hours

Watch out for: Maps – it's surprisingly easy to get lost in this 843-acre park

The High Line makes for a great start on a route that ends up with a view of Lady Liberty. Getty Images

4. West Side to Lower Manhattan

Best for views of Lady Liberty

Regeneration is the story of Manhattan's west side over the last 20 years, and a fairly straightforward route takes in some of the best bits.

Start with the High Line: a former railroad turned park, this is one of the city's biggest success stories of recent years. Jog above the traffic and past ongoing redevelopment until you reach steps down. Turn right, pass the Whitney Museum of American Art and carefully cross busy West Street to get to the Hudson River Park. From here, it's south all the way, past the old piers, with the soaring One World Trade Center looming ahead.

Leave it behind as an earlier symbol of the city, indeed of the whole US, comes into view when you arrive in Battery Park – the Statue of Liberty. A sprint to the finish ends up by the almost-as-iconic Staten Island Ferry and the subway station.

Start/finish: 34 St–Hudson Yards subway station (7 line)/South Ferry subway station (1 line)

Distance: 5 miles

When: Early morning to avoid High Line crowds (it opens at 7am) or sunset

Watch out for: Crowds on the High Line

A loop around Roosevelt Island serves up unique views. Matt Dutile/Getty Images

5. Roosevelt Island Loop

Best for a quiet run and unusual views (and the cool tramway).

For a very different NYC experience, you can't beat Roosevelt Island. Sitting pretty in the East River, you can take an aerial tramway to get here, and that's just the start of the fun you'll have on this run.

A path follows virtually the whole edge of the island – once home to several hospitals but now a quiet residential neighborhood – dipping under the Queensboro Bridge and offering spectacular views of Midtown. Head to the lighthouse at the northern tip before looping back to where you started.

Start/finish: Tramway from Tramway Plaza East 59 St (or Roosevelt Island subway station; F line)

Distance: 4 miles

When: Any time

Watch out for: Where you're going when distracted by the views

Stop at Riverside Park's 91st St Garden to admire the flowers. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet

6. Riverside Park to Washington Heights

Best for green spaces and local life

Beginning at West 72 St and continuing as far north as the very top of Manhattan island, the Hudson River Greenway path is a long, thin, waterside runner's delight. Heading through Riverside Park and Washington Heights, there are plenty of minor sights along this route (a fort and a lighthouse included), playgrounds and outdoor rec grounds enjoyed by locals. Making a suitable finish line if you need one, the Met Cloisters is a branch of the Metropolitan Museum of Art focusing on medieval European art.

Start/finish: 72 St–Broadway subway station (1, 2, 3 lines)/wherever (possibly 190 St subway station)

Distance: Who's counting? (if you are, it's around 7 miles from East 72 St to the Cloisters)

When: Any time

Watch out for: Some sections sit next to heavily trafficked roads