Panama has it all. Whether you want to spy on starfish, raft the river rapids, get up close to a sloth, surf the Pacific rollers or whoosh along zip lines, there are exciting experiences for all ages – perfect for making family memories that will last a lifetime.

From babies and toddlers to young children, tweens and teens, here are the best things to do in Panama with kids.

Is Panama good for kids?

Panama has a cosmopolitan capital, verdant mountains, wild jungle and boundless beaches. Add in a fascinating culture that blends indigenous traditions, Spanish colonial customs and global influences, and Panama is perfect for an adventurous family vacation.

Plus, the country boasts accommodations that cater to every style and budget, so families of all types can find what they need. Furthermore, there's no shortage of family-friendly experiences, ranging from gentle wildlife encounters to adrenaline-fueled adventures. In addition, many tours and attractions offer discounts for kids.

Locals are easy-going and accommodating of babies and children in Panama © Westend61 / Getty Images

Where in Panama is best for kids?

Panama City can entertain kids of all ages, from interactive museums to its world-famous canal, with wildlife spotting and fabulous beaches easy day trips away. Bucolic Boquete is the place for young adventurers to raft, rappel, rock climb, zipline and hike a volcano.

There’s surfing and whale watching on the Pacific Coast, while the Caribbean archipelagos of San Blas and Bocas del Toro are perfect for beach-hopping and snorkeling.

The best things to do in Panama with babies and toddlers

Hit the beach

Panama has a beach for everyone. A 30-minute ferry ride from Panama City, Taboga Island will give you a taste of tropical island life. Further afield are the Pacific’s paradisiacal Pearl Islands and the Caribbean’s chilled Bocas del Toro. But for a castaway feel, you can’t beat the San Blas archipelago, home to the indigenous Guna people, where there’s a pocket-sized, palm-fringed island for every day of the year.

Discover Panama City’s green lung

The sprawling Parque Natural Metropolitano is a haven for wildlife, including titi monkeys and supersized butterflies. Exploring its easy-to-follow trails, toucan-tracking and sloth-spotting, you will be enveloped in chirps and squawks. And there are spectacular city views from the park's highest point.

Panama City has plenty to entertain young children © NeblettStudio / Shutterstock

The best things to do in Panama with young kids

Cycle the Amador Causeway

Panama City’s Amador Causeway is a firm favorite with local families thanks to its fascinating museums, ice-cream parlors and wood-fired pizza joints. Jutting into the ocean with stellar views over the city, this 6km-long (3.7 miles) sliver of land is best explored on two wheels – you can rent bikes, including family-sized ones, from Bicicletas Moses.

Kids and adults will enjoy a trip to the world-class BioMuseo, where both the building – designed by architect Frank Gehry – and the interactive displays on Panama’s biodiversity and culture are a visual feast.

Then head to the family-friendly Punta Culebra Nature Center, where you can meet sloths, iguanas and more. Kids 15 years and up can take to the water with StandUp Panama, which caters to paddleboarders of all levels, including people with disabilities.

Get up close to the Panama Canal

The world’s most famous shortcut, the Panama Canal has been a vital trade route between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans since it opened in 1914, and still fascinates travelers of all ages.

The best place to watch its awe-inspiring engineering in action is from the viewing platforms at the Miraflores Visitor Center – try to time your visit with the arrival of a colossal container ship, and don’t miss the IMAX 3D movie. Or get up closer to the locks on a partial canal transit (around five to six hours).

Have a jungle adventure in Soberanía National Park

The short hike to El Charco (the water hole) is a kid-friendly jungle adventure in Soberanía National Park, around 30km (18 miles) from Panama City. At this picnic-friendly pond, kids can jump in, climb up the rocks and swim under the small waterfall – supervised, of course.

Panama’s first official sloth sanctuary is set within the expansive grounds of the Gamboa Rainforest Reserve. Meet the sloths and learn about the rescue program run by the Pan American Conservation Association, as well as visiting a frog pond and a butterfly garden. It's the perfect introduction to the county’s wild nature for all budding biologists.

Get your children to spot wildlife in the forest like this keel-billed Toucan © Ondrej Prosicky / Shutterstock

Best things to do in Panama with tweens and teenagers

Ride the rapids in Boquete

Chiriquí’s fast-flowing rivers are perfect for adrenaline-inducing rafting, and you can make it a family affair. Just a 90-minute drive from the mountain town of Boquete, the mighty Rio Chiriquí Viejo’s Class II and III rapids are ideal for beginners (the minimum age is four with Boquete Outdoor Adventures), with spectacular wildlife watching as you navigate the currents.

Whiz over the forest canopy on a zipline

Speeding along one of Panama’s ziplines will thrill even the most disinterested teen. At Boquete’s Tree Trek Adventure Park, you can make like Superman (minimum age 15) and zip over the canopy at speeds of up to 116km/hr (70mph) or glide over the verdant slopes of Volcan Barú – a guide will tandem with kids aged five to 10. And six-year-olds and up will enjoy a monkey’s eye view of the forest on the hanging bridges tour.

Go whale watching on the Gulf of Chiriquí

Humpback whales migrate from the Northern Hemisphere from December to April, and even more arrive from the Southern Hemisphere from July to October to breed in Panama’s balmy, protected waters.

The sight of them breaching and slapping the water with their tails is not to be missed. And watch out for pods of dolphins, giant whale sharks and schools of manta rays. Tours leave from Boquete for Boca Chica – toddlers can sit on laps, but it’s a long day out for little ones.

Take your little ones snorkeling over coral reefs © Seaphotoart / Shutterstock

Snorkel Panama’s underwater wonderland

With two coastlines and a host of islands, there’s no shortage of watery fun. Some of the best snorkeling is around the San Blas archipelago, where deserted islets are ringed by colorful coral reefs frequented by evocatively named fish. And in Bocas del Toro, there’s easy snorkeling at Cayo Coral, Mangrove Point and Punta Hospital – look out for the starfish.

Catch a wave in Santa Catalina

Panama is home to some world-class waves. For novice surfers, the laid-back beach town of Santa Catalina is the perfect place to learn. In the warm waters of Playa Estero, Waluaa offers group and private lessons for kids as young as 4, along with surf camps and surf-and-yoga retreats.

Other wave-riding spots are Playa Venao on the Península de Azuero and Bocas del Toro, where surf shops abound.

Why not time your visit with La Mojadera, a watery Carnaval tradition in Panama © Antonio Quinzan Bueno / Lonely Planet

Planning tips for traveling in Panama with kids

Tap water is safe to drink except on the San Blas archipelago. Save the environment (and some money) by investing in a water filter such as LifeStraw – they have a version for kids and a program donating safe drinking water to schools.

As in many tropical countries, there is a risk of mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, so pack kid-friendly repellent and long pants for jungle hikes. And high-factor, reef-safe sunscreen is usually cheaper at home.