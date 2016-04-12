Welcome to Boquete
Boquete gained a deluge of expats after the American Association for Retired Persons (AARP) named it a top retirement spot. Until you see the gated communities and sprawling estates dotting the hillsides up close though, you'd be hard-pressed to see what the fuss is about. Downtown Boquete, with its broken pavements, dirty sidewalks and single span across the Río Caldera is not the idyllic mountain town many expect.
The surrounds, however, are another matter. Boquete is one of the country’s top destinations for outdoor-lovers. It's a hub for hiking, climbing, rafting, visiting coffee farms, soaking in hot springs, studying Spanish or canopy touring. And, of course, there’s nothing quite like a cup of locally grown coffee.
Island Tour and Snorkeling in the Gulf of Chiriqui National Marine Park
From the mountain town of Boquete, you will drive 1.5 hours, in a comfortable air-conditioned vehicle, to Boca Chica, a small fishing village on the Pacific Coast. After getting into the boat, you will pass through the mangrove forested volcanic islands of the Chiriqui lagoon and harbor toward the Gulf of Chiriqui National Marine Park, a 14,740 hectare marine park with around 25 uninhabited islands and serves as a refuge for howler monkeys, leatherback and hawksbill turtles, tiger herons, and exotic fish. This area is also a haven for humpback whales during the months of July to October. There are no mammals on Isla Bolaños due to no fresh water, but you can catch a glimpse of iguanas and sea birds such as magnificent frigatebirds, pelicans, cormorants, and hawks. The sun tends to shine over the white sand, palm-lined beaches in the Gulf of Chiriqui even when it’s raining everywhere else! Depending on visibility and climate, you will snorkel at your own leisure around one of the beautiful islands and pass the late morning and better part of the afternoon lunching, exploring, swimming, relaxing in a hammock, and playing on the white sand beaches of Isla Gamez or Isla Bolaños.Lunch is a healthy smorgasbord of fresh fruit and vegetables, assemble-your-own sandwiches, chips and salsa, cookies and crackers, and fresh coconut from the island. Drinks are also included with options varying between rum and pineapple cocktails, rum and cokes, national beer, or white wine, as well as sodas, juice, iced tea, and fresh ice water. After lunch, feel free to take a short hike to another uninhabited and pristine beach where you will hardly find another person. After a few more hours enjoying the sun, sand, and sea, you will return on the boat ride through the national park, and return to Boquete.
Chiriqui Viejo River Whitewater Rafting Tour
Enjoy a whitewater rafting day of adventure after meeting at the office at 8:15am to get properly prepared and briefed. Despite whether it is raining anywhere else in the country, the year-round sunny skies and lower elevation on the Chiriqui Viejo River allows you to maximize your sun time during your vacation. The comfortable air-conditioned transport vehicle will take you to the river where the guides will be waiting to suit you up in a life jacket, water shoes, helmet, and a paddle. The brief safety demonstration will highlight proper paddling techniques, review guide commands such as "forward" "back" and "stop," and give tips of how best to stay in the raft. Wet suits are not needed for this tropical warm water river run. The journey through the jungle will start with some excellent high-volume first rapids to get the heart racing. The expert local guides' experience and steering techniques, as well as their sense of humor, will add to the excitement of the ride. Be prepared to see interesting wildlife such as squirrel monkeys, herons, kingfishers, and egrets around every bend of the river, as well as enjoy passing by local countryside farms with cattle, horses, farmers and cowboys.The day will pause around noon for a buffet lunch riverside when the guides will cut up fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as provide assemble-your-own sandwiches with the best local ingredients. All personal dietary restrictions can be easily accommodated. Once the fresh food has settled and break time is finished, you will load back into the rafts to continue the day's excitement. At approximately 2pm, after around 8.5 miles (14 km) the trip will finish up at the take-out with beers and sodas to celebrate with the guides. Take a group or raft team photo with your raft guide to take the memories home. Your vehicle will be waiting to return you to Boquete around 3:30pm. Don't forget to look up your free photos after the trip.
Gulf of Chiriqui Whale Watching and Islands Tour
Between the dates between July 15 to October 15, the humpback whales from the southern hemisphere visit Panama. With your professional guide, begin your day around 7am, from the mountain town of Boquete, you will drive 1.5 hours, in a comfortable air-conditioned vehicle, to Boca Chica, a small fishing village on the Pacific Coast. After getting into the boat, you will pass through the mangrove forested volcanic islands of the Chiriqui lagoon and harbor toward the Gulf of Chiriqui National Marine Park, a 14,740 hectare marine park with around 25 uninhabited islands and serves as a refuge for howler monkeys, leatherback and hawksbill turtles, tiger herons, and exotic fish. This area is also a haven for Humpback Whales during the months of July to October. You will spend some extra time in the boat looking for these majestic creatures as they nurse their young. Glimpses of newborn calves, as well as breaching males is very common to see. If you haven't had a chance to get up close and personal with a Humpback Whale, this is your best chance. You can also catch a glimpse of iguanas and sea birds such as magnificent frigatebirds, pelicans, cormorants, and hawks. The sun tends to shine over the white sand, palm-lined beaches in the Gulf of Chiriqui even when it’s raining everywhere else! Depending on visibility and climate, you will snorkel at your own leisure around one of the beautiful islands and pass the late morning and better part of the afternoon lunching, exploring, swimming, relaxing in a hammock, and playing on the white sand beaches of Isla Gamez or Isla Bolaños. Views from the beach can often provide more Humpback Whales breaching just on the horizon. Lunch is a healthy smorgasbord of fresh fruit and vegetables, assemble-your-own sandwiches, chips and salsa, cookies and crackers, and fresh coconut from the island. Drinks are also included with options varying between rum and pineapple cocktails, rum and cokes, national beer, or white wine, as well as sodas, juice, iced tea, and fresh ice water. After lunch, feel free to take a short hike to another uninhabited and pristine beach where you will hardly find another person. After a few more hours enjoying the sun, sand, and sea, you will return on the boat ride through the national park, and return to Boquete.
Essence of Panama
Day 01 Arrival in Panama City (B)A Panama Trails representative will pick you up at the airport upon arrival and transfer you to your city hotel for your first night in Panama. Overnight at Tryp Panama Centro or similar, Standard Room, BkfastDay 02 Shared Partial Canal Transit (B)After a transfer from your hotel to Flamenco Marina, the motor coach take you to Gamboa. Once in Gamboa, you will aboard the cruise ship. Your boat will travel the Cut's 13.7 kilometers on the way to Pedro Miguel Locks. Pedro Miguel Locks is one of the two sets of locks on the Pacific side. You will then enter Miraflores Lake before reaching the Pacific Ocean. Once in the Pacific Ocean the vessel will sail to the beautiful Flamenco Marina where you disembark. Upon arrival at Flamenco, transfer back to your city hotel. Important Note: tour operates Fri & Sat. It can be change to fit your travel dates Overnight at Tryp Panama Centro or similar, Standard Room, Bkfast Day 03 Panama City - David - Boquete (B)In the morning, transferr to the domestic airport in Panama City to fly to David. Then, transfer to Boquete, known for the sweetest oranges and richest coffees in all of Panama, with cool mountain climate. Overnight at Finca Lerida or similar, Deluxe Room, BkfastDay 04 Giant Millenary Quercus Hike (B)This amazing hike begins in a Nature Reserve that belongs to Baru Volcano National Park, habitat of 5 of the most ancient trees in Panama. You have more than 220 bird species in this area, including the Resplendent Quetzal. You can also spot howler monkeys, white faced capuchins or two-toed sloths. Overnight at Finca Lerida or similar, Deluxe Room, BkfastDay 05 Boquete - Bocas del Toro (B)You will be taken from Boquete to Isla Colon. Isla Colon is the largest and most developed island of the archipelago, a colorful town made of wooden houses built in the early 20th century. Overnight at Hotel Bocas del Toro, Standard Room, BkfastDay 06 Free Day in Bocas del Toro (B)Free day at leisure to spend in Bocas del Toro. Take advantage of optional tours such as snorkeling, dolphin watching or hiking. Overnight at Hotel Bocas del Toro, Standard Room, BkfastDay 07 Bocas del Toro - Panama City (B)Local flight from Bocas del Toro back to Panama City. Upon arrival you will be transferred to your city hotel for your last night in Panama City. Overnight at Tryp Panama Centro or similar, Standard Room, Bkfast included Day 08 Departure (B)After breakfast you will be transferred to the Tocumen Airport for your international flight back home.
Panama Experience
From San José, hit the beach and mountain retreats on your way to the locks of the world-famous Panama Canal at the centre of the Americas. Visit gorgeous islands and chill to reggae beats on Caribbean beaches. Search for the quetzal bird in cloud forests and shake your tailfeather in the clubs of Panama City. With your hotel and transport arranged by our CEOs, you can concentrate on choosing your own adventure.
Best of Panama
Panama has been a destination on the cusp of the mainstream for ages, but somehow still remains a secret. More greatness for us to enjoy, we say. This eight-day trip opens the lid on the natural splendour of this overlooked gem of a country, giving travellers the chance to hike cloud forests, snorkel the Caribbean and even discover where that delicious morning cup of joe comes from at a coffee plantation. Panama is spectacular, and the best way to promote it is by word-of-mouth. Tell your friends!