Península de Azuero
Cherished as Panama's cultural heart and soul, the Península de Azuero is a farming and ranching hub. The area's rolling hills are matched by a long and lovely coastline. Over time the peninsula has seen stark transformations – from verdant rainforest to cattle country, from indigenous land to Spanish stronghold and, finally, from a quiet town to surf central and one of Panama’s travel hot spots.
The passage of time here is a countdown to the next festival, be it Carnaval, La Mejorana or Corpus Christi. Costumes range from swirling devils and dragons to curtsying reinas (queens) in traditional lace finery. Joining the throngs for these celebrations is a first-rate introduction to Panama.
Península de Azuero consists of three provinces: Herrera, Los Santos and a slice of Veraguas.
Explore Península de Azuero
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Península de Azuero.
See
Taller Dario López
One of Panama's top artisans, Dario López has been making colorful masks for folkloric dancers since the 1960s. These days most of his masks and satin…
See
Iglesia San Atanasio
On the east side of Plaza Simón Bolívar, this national treasure was consecrated in 1782, although the foundation stone had been laid more than two…
See
Isla Cañas
Isla Cañas is one of a handful of places that olive ridley sea turtles nest in high numbers (the others are two beaches on the Pacific side of Costa Rica…
See
Taller de Restauración Macario José Rodriguez
Macario José Rodriguez has been restoring the wooden altars and statuary of Panama’s colonial churches since the early 1980s, and this is the only such…
See
Refugio de Vida Silvestre Isla Iguana
This 53-hectare reserve is centered on a deserted island ringed by corals. The water is shallow enough for snorkeling and, as elsewhere in the Pacific,…
See
Museo de Herrera Fabio Rodriquez
This small museum, housed in a lovely two-story colonial building, contains many well-preserved pieces of pottery dating from 5000 BC until the Spanish…
See
Iglesia de Santo Domingo de Guzmán
This 18th-century churrigueresque (an ornate Spanish baroque style) church has some lovely carvings; check out the pulpit and the retablo (altarpiece). It…
See
Museo de la Nacionalidad
This modest museum, on the north side of Plaza Simón Bolívar, occupies the former house where Panama’s Declaration of Independence was signed in 1821. Pre…
See
Taller Carlos Ivan de Leon
Master mask-maker Carlos Ivan de Leon creates the most elaborate and frightening masks in Panama at his house just after Calle Segundo Villareal. He…
