Península de Azuero

Cherished as Panama's cultural heart and soul, the Península de Azuero is a farming and ranching hub. The area's rolling hills are matched by a long and lovely coastline. Over time the peninsula has seen stark transformations – from verdant rainforest to cattle country, from indigenous land to Spanish stronghold and, finally, from a quiet town to surf central and one of Panama’s travel hot spots.

The passage of time here is a countdown to the next festival, be it Carnaval, La Mejorana or Corpus Christi. Costumes range from swirling devils and dragons to curtsying reinas (queens) in traditional lace finery. Joining the throngs for these celebrations is a first-rate introduction to Panama.

Península de Azuero consists of three provinces: Herrera, Los Santos and a slice of Veraguas.

Explore Península de Azuero

  • T

    Taller Dario López

    One of Panama's top artisans, Dario López has been making colorful masks for folkloric dancers since the 1960s. These days most of his masks and satin…

  • I

    Iglesia San Atanasio

    On the east side of Plaza Simón Bolívar, this national treasure was consecrated in 1782, although the foundation stone had been laid more than two…

  • I

    Isla Cañas

    Isla Cañas is one of a handful of places that olive ridley sea turtles nest in high numbers (the others are two beaches on the Pacific side of Costa Rica…

  • R

    Refugio de Vida Silvestre Isla Iguana

    This 53-hectare reserve is centered on a deserted island ringed by corals. The water is shallow enough for snorkeling and, as elsewhere in the Pacific,…

  • M

    Museo de Herrera Fabio Rodriquez

    This small museum, housed in a lovely two-story colonial building, contains many well-preserved pieces of pottery dating from 5000 BC until the Spanish…

  • I

    Iglesia de Santo Domingo de Guzmán

    This 18th-century churrigueresque (an ornate Spanish baroque style) church has some lovely carvings; check out the pulpit and the retablo (altarpiece). It…

  • M

    Museo de la Nacionalidad

    This modest museum, on the north side of Plaza Simón Bolívar, occupies the former house where Panama’s Declaration of Independence was signed in 1821. Pre…

  • T

    Taller Carlos Ivan de Leon

    Master mask-maker Carlos Ivan de Leon creates the most elaborate and frightening masks in Panama at his house just after Calle Segundo Villareal. He…

