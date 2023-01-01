Iglesia de Santo Domingo de Guzmán

This 18th-century churrigueresque (an ornate Spanish baroque style) church has some lovely carvings; check out the pulpit and the retablo (altarpiece). It is the only church in Panama that has its steeple located directly over its entrance rather than over a corner of the structure. This is very unusual as bell towers are always extremely heavy, and therefore are generally built on pillars that rest upon a massive foundation.

Beside the church is a grassy square on which nonlethal bullfights take place during the town’s patron saint festivities on or around August 4 and foundation day two weeks later. Though the bull isn't killed during these festivities, the event may still be upsetting to some travelers.