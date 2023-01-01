Refugio de Vida Silvestre Cenegón del Mangle

This 776-hectare refuge about 25km north of Chitré protects a mangrove forest at the mouth of the Río Santa María. It's an important wildlife area and nesting ground for wading birds. The most commonly sighted species are great egrets, cattle egrets and tricolored herons. The refuge is a 45-minute drive north of Chitré via the Carretera Nacional, easily accessible as a day trip.

The refuge is accessed by a 500m-loop trail that follows a boardwalk through the mangrove forest. Along the way, keep your eyes fixed on the waters below, as the abundance of wading birds also attracts hungry caimans and crocodiles. The herons are here year-round, and opportunistic reptiles tend to congregate during the June-to-September nesting season.

Many of the herons that now inhabit the Palacio de las Garzas (Palace of the Herons), the official residence of the Panamanian president in Casco Viejo, Panama City, hail from this reserve.

The refuge is also home to La Cueva del Tigre (The Tiger's Cave), an archaeological site dating back some 12,000 years.

To get here, take the signposted turnoff to the village of Paris. After 1km the road forks at a church; take the right branch and it becomes a dirt road. Proceed 4km on this road, after which you’ll come to a sign with an arrow indicating you’re 2km from the entrance to the refuge. Expect to pay US$25 for a taxi from Chitré and US$15 from Parita.