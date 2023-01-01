Officially called the Museo Regional Stella Sierra, but better known by its former title, Museo de la Sal y Azúcar, this museum in the former post office, facing Aguadulce's attractive central plaza, documents the history of the local sea salt and sugar industries. It also displays a number of pre-Columbian artifacts, mostly ceramics and tools found in the nearby cane fields.

The ground floor hosts temporary exhibits. It also looks at the life and times of local sons and daughters who made their mark in the national arena, including the poet Stella Sierra and former president (1924–28) Rodolfo Chiari.