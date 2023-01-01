Taller Dario López

One of Panama's top artisans, Dario López has been making colorful masks for folkloric dancers since the 1960s. These days most of his masks and satin costumes worn by devil dancers are exported to the USA and Europe. Masks typically cost between US$20 and US$100. To visit his home workshop, look for the gas station near the Parita turnoff on Carretera Nacional. His house is green and on the east side of the highway about 100m north of the station.

In 2017 Dario was named Maestro Artesano (Crafts Master) and made commander in the Order of Belisario Porras in recognition of his half-century of artistic work.