Sometimes a trip is about the destination, but on a long travel day, it’s surely about the journey. Our staff members have seen it all whilst crisscrossing the planet at 30,000ft, so it’s safe to say we know a thing or two – or 27, to be exact – about how to survive a long-haul flight.

Here are our top tips for maximizing your next lengthy air journey.

Airport on Little Corn Island, Nicaragua. Michael George for Lonely Planet

Pre-flight tips

1. Eat before your flight

I like to board the plane ready to take a slumber and don't want to force myself to stay awake for the meal service. As soon as my seat is sanitized and ready, I'll pop on my neck pillow (Turtl), turn on the noise-cancelling setting on my headphones and ready myself for hours of sleep.

– Serina Patel, Senior Marketing Manager

2. Pull an all-nighter

To be clear, I’m not recommending this as the most healthy tactic, but I have often "prepared" for long-haul flights by pulling an all-nighter beforehand. This fundamental flaw in my being helps me achieve two things:

Advertisement

1. Procrastinate packing until the last minute. Due to my pathological indecision, my time spent packing will expand to fill the time I allow for it. So if I give myself a week to pack, I’ll anguish over each outfit, but if I give myself two hours, I’ll throw stuff in and hope for the best.

2. Fall asleep immediately after boarding and sitting in my seat, because my body will be begging for shut-eye by that point. Seatbelt on, world off. See you when we land (or when the food cart arrives).

– Deepa Lakshmin, Director of Social Media

3. Try this editor's go-to formula

When I'm by myself, I plan for pre-flight pilates and pack some cannabis gummies. That way, my body is relaxed and ready for anything, and my brain is calm. When I'm with my kids, it's pre-flight pilates and prayers.

– Sarah Stocking, Digital Editor

Your meal type may affect how much sleep you end up getting. Cheryl Chan/Getty Images

4. Order a special meal before boarding

I am the queen of long-haul flights. My family lives in Canada, but I’ve been living in Australia and New Zealand for the last 10 years, so at least twice a year, I buckle in for a 14+ hour plane ride. (I’m not going to lie; I no longer define anything 8 hours or less as “long haul.” I've already done six flights of 14 hours or more this year.) One tip a lot of people don’t know about: If you’re on a red eye that departs at night, order a special meal before the flight. You’ll get served before everyone else, meaning that you can get to sleep sooner.

– Jessica Lockhart, Destination Editor for Oceania

Stock up on good books before your flight. Little Tree Books & Coffee in Athens, Greece. Marco Argüello for Lonely Planet

5. Books, books and more books

Long flights are the perfect opportunity to dive into a good book. Before departure, I always load my Kindle with ebooks (including guidebooks!) to get inspired for the trip ahead.

– Alexander Howard, Editorial Director

6. Download this unbeatable podcast rec

Despite having access to extensive in-flight entertainment, I always download episodes of BBC's Desert Island Discs (via Spotify) before traveling. For those unfamiliar with this iconic radio program, it's been running since the 1940s and features fascinating guests from all walks of life – actors, scientists, authors, musicians, activists and more – sharing the eight songs they'd take to a desert island along with the personal stories behind their choices. The current host, Lauren Laverne (and previously Kirsty Young), asks incredibly thoughtful questions that draw out really moving, intimate stories from guests. I don't notice the time passing at all once I'm engrossed in a few episodes. In fact, I've become so dependent on this ritual that I'd genuinely consider delaying my boarding if I realized I'd forgotten to download episodes beforehand. It's that essential to my flight experience.

– Sasha Brady, Digital Editor

Kansai International Airport in Osaka, Japan. Cristi Croitoru/Shutterstock

7. Have an airport uniform

Every time you travel, wear the same outfit, carry the same bags and pack everything in the same spot. Knowing where everything is should become second habit – it will make it easier to speed through security if you have to make a tight connection on little to no sleep. Your passport, boarding pass and phone should be in easy-access locations, too.

– Jessica Lockhart

The aisle seat is a popular choice among LP staffers. shulers/Shutterstock

8. Book the aisle seat

I used to be a hardcore window-seat person for all flights. Then I realized that, for me, the nightmare of being hemmed in by sleeping seatmates outweighed the plus of the window and having something to lean against. I still don't sleep much (or well) on long-hauls, but at least I can stand up and move around when I feel like it.

– Caroline Trefler, Destination Editor for Eastern North America

9. Never take a mystery pill before a flight

A well-meaning pharmacist in South Africa once handed me something he promised would “take the edge off” during my flight back to Dublin. It did take the edge off... and the entire concept of time, space and coordination. Three days vanished from my life. I have hazy flashbacks of lying down in the aisle mid-flight, of being strapped into my seat like a rogue toddler by two very patient air stewards. At some point, I attempted to eat pretzels, but missed my mouth entirely – I was picking the snacks out of my hair days later. Safe to say, I now fully empathize with every rock star who’s ever made headlines for "incidents on a plane." I’m only grateful mine didn’t go viral.

Advertisement

– Fionnuala McCarthy, Editorial Director

10. Treat your flight attendants

If it's an international flight, get the flight attendants a little something (a box of chocolates, perhaps) native to that country. They will treat you like a king or queen for the entire time you’re in the air (waking up to a glass of champagne after a nap, extra snacks, etc).

– Aaron Wallace, Senior Account Manager

Panama City from an airplane window. panamarkrtfoto/Shutterstock

In-flight tips

11. Check off these to-dos

I change my watch to the time at my destination once I get on the plane. Wear compression socks and get up and walk around, stretch a bit, every few hours at least. If there's an overnight component, I swear by the Turtl pillow and a window seat.

– Brekke Fletcher, Senior Director of Content

12. Numerous Bloody Marys

But without the 'Bloody' part (Multiple Marys?). My go-to drink order is essentially tomato juice (make sure you ask for extra ice!), which is rich in umami flavors at altitude, good for hydration and a big vitamin C boost for your immune system.

– Saralinda Turner, Managing Editor

13. Greet your seatmates

Greet your seatmates. It sounds obvious, but I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been on a long-haul flight, and my seatmates hardly deigned to make eye contact with me (seriously, did I smell bad or something?). I’m not saying you should know each other’s life stories by the end of the trip – in fact, please don't overshare – but a smile and a “hello” should be the bare minimum here. You’re about to spend the next 8+ hours sitting next to these strangers, and a bit of human decency goes a long way.

– Ann Douglas Lott, Digital Editor

A flight attendant gives a pre-flight briefing. Sergey Smolentsev/Shutterstock

14. The same goes for your flight attendants

Say hello, thank you, etc. Let them know you appreciate them if you think they did a great job, and throw them some positive feedback in those post-flight surveys.

– Ann Douglas Lott

15. Hydrate like it's your job

Bring your own water bottle and ask the flight attendants to fill it up (rather than relying on the dinky little cups or bottles of water they give you). Bonus tip: I also bring a KeepCup for coffee and hot drinks, which also does double duty for holding wine. You’ll never be mad about having a sippy cup when turbulence hits.

– Jessica Lockhart

16. Pay for the in-flight Wi-Fi

Yes, it’s something like US$8, but I always splurge for it on long-haul flights. I love staying connected with the outside world, and whether it’s for work or messaging my friends, it makes the time go faster.

– Chamidae Ford, Digital Editor

Sit back, relax and watch your favorite comfort movies. Tero Vesalainen/Shutterstock

17. Watch your favorite comfort movies

All I want to do on a flight is watch Meg Ryan rom-coms and chill. I also love the space to be in my own head and have found that journaling in the notes app on my phone is incredibly easy and comfortable. Additionally, I've been asking for podcast recommendations from people I know in the destination, which gets me in the mood for a place. And, finally, even if I'm not able to fully sleep, listening to meditations helps me stay in a dreamy state.

– Sarah Stocking

18. Should you recline your seat?

Keep it upright during takeoff, meals and landing (in fact, you’re required to). If you do wish to lean back, which is especially understandable on long-haul flights, do it carefully and slowly – the person behind you may have something on the tray table (food, a laptop, their head) that they’d prefer not get squashed.

– Ann Douglas Lott

Keep these items handy

19. Bring some slippers

Planes are notoriously freezing. Bring a pair of soft-soled slippers, which you can wear around the plane but throw in the wash as soon as you get to your destination.

– Jessica Lockhart

20. Cozy up in some thick, wool socks

I always bring a fresh pair of thick, wool socks in my carry-on for long flights. Once I've put on my compression socks, I layer the wool socks over them. Airplane floors can be surprisingly chilly, and having that extra layer of warmth and comfort over those unsightly compression socks makes such a difference. It creates an instant sense of coziness and security.

– Sasha Brady

Plane essentials. Rachel Lewis/Lonely Planet

21. Create your own onboard pamper survival kit

It will save your skin and your sanity. Mine includes a super-soft padded eye mask, a set of noise-canceling earplugs, roll-on under-eye cream, a small face cream, moist towelettes and a face spritz. A 15-minute eye mask just as the plane begins to descend is a treat.

– Chris Zeiher, Senior Director of Sales & Marketing

22. Add these to your survival kit, too

My plane survival kit includes: Hydralytes, preservative-free eye rewetting drops, a lip mask (I like Laneige’s lip sleeping mask for long-hauls) and antibacterial wipes. Even if the plane looks clean, it’s only surface-level.

– Jessica Lockhart

23. Pack baby wipes

I've got small kids, so I always carry a pack of baby wipes. They're multi-functional: use them to wipe down surfaces, as a quick hand wash when there's a line for the toilet, or to refresh your face and clean up little messes.

– Selena Takigawa Hoy, Destination Editor for Northeast Asia

Noise-canceling headphones are your friend. Shanti Hesse/Shutterstock

24. Noise-canceling headphones are your best friend

My noise-canceling headphones are a lifesaver, blocking ambient noise and making a long flight far more relaxing. Combine these with comfortable clothes (layers in case it's too hot/cold onboard) and compression socks to keep circulation flowing comfortably.

– Alexander Howard

25. Specifically, try this pair

Noise-canceling earbuds are a must. I swear by Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, which are more comfortable than headphones over long periods of time.

– James Pham, Destination Editor for Southeast Asia

26. Keep everything you'll need within reach

I always keep a small bag within easy reach, packed with essentials like chargers, headphones, snacks, an eye mask, etc. Having everything nearby avoids unnecessary rummaging through overhead bins.

– Alexander Howard

27. Stay refreshed with a facial spritz

It's important to treat yourself well to combat the stress of long-haul flights. I'll tuck a facial spritz (current fave: the Immediate Moisture Facial Hydrosol from Aesop) into my carry-on for a quick hit of rejuvenating mist.

– James Pham