Yes it has pristine wilderness, vibrant culture, and super-friendly locals, but did you know New Zealand is also blessed with some of the world’s best accommodation? Aotearoa’s luxury lodges offer not only security and privacy: guests get exclusive access to unique experiences such as horse-riding in alpine meadows, heli-skiing and fly-fishing on wild rivers.

As travelers are becoming more mindful about where (and how) they vacation, many are finding a splurge on luxury accommodation an attractive proposition. If you're only going to go to New Zealand once in your lifetime, why not enjoy the best of it?

New Zealand's unique luxury lodges offer more privacy – you're sharing with fewer (and sometimes no other) guests. Some are self-catering, or catering is included on-site by the hosts or a private chef. Plus, staying in one spot, rather than moving around, reduces costs as well as stress on your trip.

New Zealand is blessed with many unique places to stay, here is a selection of a few of the best.

The boutique tree houses at Hapuku Lodge look out to Kaikōura's dramatic mountains. Benedicte Lassalle/Hapuku Lodge

1. Stay in glamorous tree houses at Hapuku Lodge in Kaikōura

On the South Island in the vicinity of whale-watching hub Kaikōura, Hapuku Lodge has five boutique "tree houses" dotted among the branches of its Kanuka grove. Tree houses may sound rustic, but these come with luxurious deep baths, fireplaces to stay cozy in winter, and epic views of Kaikōura’s dramatic mountain range. They are an excellent option for families, as a separate bedroom gives parents private space, and families time together away from the main lodge.

The "kai" in Kaikōura means "food" (Kaikōura translates from Māori "meal of crayfish") and food is also one of the other major draws at Hapuku Lodge. Naturally, the seasonal three-course menu includes local crayfish (tenderly-grilled with chilli, horseradish & lime...) but venison is also a speciality: Hapuku Lodge is set on a deer farm. Produce from the kitchen garden is complemented by regional suppliers, local farmers and fishermen.

There are plenty of ways to unwind here plus exclusive experiences nearby. LisaSunPhotography/Flockhill Lodge

2. Horse riding, rafting, swimming and more, at Flockhill

Flockhill is an exclusive luxury accommodation on a 36,000-acre working sheep station in Canterbury. In late 2024, seven new villas and an onsite restaurant will be added to the award-winning Homestead that opened here in 2023. Each villa has a king or twin beds, a welcoming fire and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the Southern Alps. To further immerse yourself in the South Island's natural environment you can add horse riding, rafting, hiking, fishing, caving and e-biking to your stay. Off-site, guests can hop on a helicopter to the West Coast to visit a pounamu (greenstone) carver’s studio, play golf, head out on a winery tour, or go skiing in winter. If you prefer a more relaxed vibe, there’s an onsite spa and yoga room to make unwind instead.

Gannets as far as the eye can see at Cape Kidnappers. Martin Vlnas/Getty Images

3. Golf lovers and birdwatchers should head to Rosewood Cape Kidnappers

An altogether different experience awaits you at Rosewood Cape Kidnappers in the Hawke’s Bay region. This property is open to the public (pre-booked only) who can visit to dine, spa, or play golf. Residents are housed in either the main lodge or one of several separate “cottages” (in truth as large as your average three-bedroom family home) overlooking the golf course and the ocean. The rooms are spacious, with an airy, Cape Cod feel — unsurprising given its American providence. You can contemplate the connections across the Pacific while relaxing over cocktails with a view, or swimming in the infinity pool.

Rosewood Cape Kidnappers is also a working farm, and the craggy cape (Te Kauwae-a-Māui) is home to a rare gannet colony, accessible on a Can-Am tour or by bicycle (available on site). The cape gets its name from an incident in 1769, when the local Māori seized Taiata, a 12-year-old crew member of Captain Cook’s Endeavour, because they believed he was being held by the explorers against his will. A rescue or a kidnapping? It depends on how you look at it.

The architecture of Acacia Cliffs Lodge is as stunning as the location. Stephanie Lang/Acacia Cliffs Lodge

4. Visually arresting architecture awaits you at Acacia Cliffs Lodge

Nestled in the treed hills above Lake Taupō, Acacia Cliffs Lodge stands apart for its stunning architecture. Spacious and comfortable, it can be hired exclusively, or shared by up to eight guests in four carpeted bedrooms with dreamy super-king beds. Besides the incredible views, another good reason to stay here is the on-site chef delivering sumptuous meals depending on the hospitality package you choose.

Taupō is the small centre of a region packed with some of the North Island’s top attractions. From here you can access Tongariro National Park, famous for alpine hiking through cinematic terrain (Lord of the Rings fans know what we’re talking about); scenic cruises to the Ngatoroirangi Mine Bay Māori rock carvings; trout fishing on Lake Taupō; cycling and mountain-biking adventures; and geothermal hot springs to wind down in at the end of the day.

Beyond the natural beauty, Taupō is strong on culture and art as well. Significant pa (fortified villages) of the local iwi (tribes), Ngati Tuwharetoa, are close by. Book a foraging tour with Māori locals, pop into the museum and art galleries, or time your visit for the annual Graffiato: Taupō Street Art Festival.

The main lodge at The Lindis is designed to blend relatively seamlessly into the valley. Shaun Jeffers/Ahuriri Valley

5. Blend into the landscape this Ahuriri Valley luxury resort

You can plant yourself in the middle of the pristine Ahuriri Valley in New Zealand's South Island, staying at one of the pods at The Lindis. The pods are a stone’s throw from the main lodge, harmoniously-designed to blend into the landscape. Each 18-square-meter pod immerses you in a near-panoramic view of the valley from behind mirrored-glass walls. Although you won’t want to leave this incredible accommodation, stays can include once-in-a-lifetime experiences like heli-touring Fiordland and the Southern Alps; fly-fishing rarely-fished rivers; or horseback-riding through streams and fields in the valley.

The Lindis is the flagship property of four outstanding New Zealand luxury stays owned by the Lindis hospitality group. There’s also Chalet New Zermatt near Queenstown; Paroa Bay winery; villas near Russell (in the "winterless" Bay of Islands); and Mt Isth-mus near Otago’s Lake Hāwea.

A bedroom in one of the luxury lodges at Minaret Station. Minaret Station

6. Arrive by helicopter at Minaret Station

Next on this whistle stop tour of New Zealand’s world-class luxury lodges is Minaret Station. Located at the head of a glacial valley on the western shores of Lake Wanaka, it is only accessible by helicopter. This glorious remoteness means most activities -- such as skiing, guided hunting and mountain-biking -- are also helicopter-enabled. If you prefer to skip the adrenaline activities and simply relax, there are walks and cycle-rides in the valley, or you can simply hunker down at the lodge playing board games by the fire.

Accounting for its unique combination of exclusivity with down-to-earth Kiwi friendliness, Minaret Station is also a working high-country farm, raising deer, sheep and cattle. Caring for the environment is taken seriously here, as it is by most New Zealanders. To keep its footprint light, Minaret Station uses hydroelectricity from a nearby waterfall, and recycles as much as possible, reducing the amount of waste that needs to be transported back out of the valley.

As Tourism New Zealand Premium & Partnerships Manager, Pauline Dwight explains: “Kaitiakitanga, or care for people and place, is deeply-rooted in New Zealand, and we look forward to inviting international visitors back to enjoy our environment and our luxury experiences as soon as we can.”

This breathtaking alpine location deep in a valley on New Zealand’s South Island is about as far away from the worries of the world as you can get. Luxuriating in a hot tub on the deck of your private chalet and enjoying the finest of New Zealand’s incredible cuisine and hospitality, a stay here is possibly one of the best ways to enjoy this blessed and inspiring country.