Welcome to Taupo & the Ruapehu Region
Thrill seekers are in for a treat – the area rivals Queenstown for outdoor escapades. And when the action finally exhausts you (or if you had a relaxing holiday in mind), try some therapeutic fly-fishing or soak the day away in a thermal bath. There's truly something for everyone in Taupo and the Ruapehu region.
Top experiences in Taupo & the Ruapehu Region
Taupo & the Ruapehu Region activities
Taupo Adventure Combo: Jet Boat Ride and Whitewater Rafting
Your fun-filled, multi-thrill experience of the North Island’s natural spoils will give you the experience of your life. With knowledgeable, friendly and professional guides, you’ll see all angles of Taupo, approximately 50 miles (80 km) south of RotoruaWith this option, your experience begins with the jet-boat ride. Then brave the Tongariro River by whitewater raft! Enjoy a 2-hour rafting experience that combines the heart-pumping action of more than 60 rapids with plenty of calm water where you can sit back and take in the splendid scenery and wildlife.All equipment needed, as well as hotel pickup and drop-off from selected hotels, are included to ensure you have a carefree day of adventure!
Full-Day Tongariro Alpine Crossing Hike
Often described as one of the best day hikes in New Zealand, this tour provides an opportunity to experience some of the most scenic and active volcanic areas of the park. It takes 6-8 hours to do the main track. The extra optional side summit of Mt Ngauruhoe is 2 hours and Mt Tongariro is 1.5 hours.The track winds up the Mangatepopo Valley to the saddle between Tongariro and Ngauruhoe. It climbs to the Red Crater, then drops down to the vivid Emerald Lakes. After passing the Blue Lake, the track descends around the northern slope of Tongariro, then descends further in a zig-zag to the Ketetahi Hut. From the hut, the track continues down the mountain through tussock plains, then into the native forest to the end of the track.There are a range of different transport options available to you. If you are staying in Taupo or Turangi there is a return shuttle service to your hotel and back. If you are just outside of these areas you can get a return shuttle from an i-SITE in in Taupo or Turangi. Hire gear is available on the bus in the morning.Choose the Base Camp option if you wish to be picked up from our Base Camp and returned there after the hike. Base Camp is a secure car park in front of the Tongariro Holiday Park. Hire gear available in the bus.Choose the Ketetahi option if you wish to be more independent. With this option, you’ll drive your car to the end of the track where we will meet you. From here we will take you to the beginning of the track where you can hike the entire track back to your car. This option allows you as much time as you want on the hike, however, gear is not available for hire.Regardless of which option you choose, a map and information sheet will be provided to you to help you plan and prepare for your day. It will outline safety considerations and help remind you to look after the beautiful National Park during your hike.
Maori Rock Carvings Sailing Trip in Taupo
Taupo's Maori Rock Carvings are possibly the largest of their type in the world and are a must-see attraction, only accessible by boat. We have been offering sailing cruises to these carvings for over 30 years. Soak up the sun or roll up your sleeves; you can take the wheel, help hoist the sails or just sit back and enjoy the view. You’re guaranteed amazing photo opportunities as you experience one of life’s postcard moments. You can even bring your own food and beverages. Things really couldn’t get more Kiwi. The boat is equipped for all conditions; if the wind dies down, our eco-friendly electric engine will kick in. When the wind is up, you can enjoy sailing without salty sea-spray and noisy outboard motors. Warm ponchos are supplied.
Hukafalls Jet Boat Ride from Taupo
Meet your jet-boat driver in Taupo and get ready for the ride of your life to New Zealand’s most visited natural attraction, Huka Falls! Your professional and friendly driver will take you on a 30-minute jet-boating adventure on the Waikato River, complete with 360-degree turns and spins.Speeding past cliff faces and native forest, your whitewater adventure by jet-boat takes you to the mighty Huka Falls, for a front-row view of the country’s most dramatic falls as they thunder into the river.Listen to an entertaining and informative commentary while you enjoy 30 minutes of jet-boating fun!
Maori Rock Carving Cruise from Taupo
Your trip will take you from the Taupo Marina along the northern shores of Lake Taupo and on to Wharewaka Point (4 mile bay). From here we cross the main bay of Tapuaeharuru out to Rangatira Point and on to beautiful Mine Bay where we will see the famous Maori rock carvings. As you travel along Mine Bay you will notice a ledge 111 feet (34 m) above the water line where the lake level was thousands of years ago. The return trip back to the harbor is along the western shoreline past picturesque Acacia Bay. Morning departures feature tea or coffee and a hot muffin to warm you up and afternoon departures have a fishing demonstration. Passengers are welcome to participate in a brief bit of fishing after the demonstration, but must hold a valid Taupo fishing license (see Additional Info for more details).The Lake is 25 miles (40 km) long, 18 miles (30 km) wide and 610 feet (186 m) at its deepest point. The surface area is 388 square miles (625 square km). Many hot water areas can be seen along the northern and southern ends of the lake and a natural hot water beach runs along the lake front of the Taupo Township. These springs occur naturally as a result of the volcanic fault line which forms part of the Pacific Volcanic fault. Vertical features in the rock formations caused by heat dissipation can be clearly seen in Kaiapo bay. The heat fractures pushed around to form a fan in the volcanic core in Whakaipo bay which is exposed due to the drop in the eastern side of the Crater Lake. The Maori rock carvings were commissioned by the Queen Elizabeth Arts Council in 1980 and were created by members of the local Tuwharetoa tribe to represent many of their legends. The carvings feature mostly ‘Taniwha’ the protectors of the Lake whose power extends to include the island of Motutaiko where many tribal chiefs are buried. From here, we return back to the Lake Taupo Boat Harbor.
Great Lake Taupo Maori Rock Carvings Sail Trip
At the Taupo Marina, join a professional crew for a sail on Fearless, a 48-foot (14.6-meter) ketch with capacity for up to 18 passengers. This 2.5-hour scenic journey on great Lake Taupo delivers you to the Māori Rock Carvings at Mine Bay (or Okuta Bay) while taking in the popular Te Kopua and Acacia bays en route. The boat sails under a full mast or gently meanders, depending on wind and weather conditions; when waters are truly calm, a motor is used for power. Relax and enjoy the views or join in with rigging and hoisting the mainsail — it's up to you. Either way, you'll experience the romance of a sailing adventure aboard this graceful vessel. Listen to commentary while you gaze at the Māori Rock Carvings, which are only accessible by water. You’ll get right up close to the rock face and have ample time to take in the intricacy of the large Māori figures. In the warmer months, bring your swimsuit and a towel, or upgrade your sailing tour with music, wine, and pizza for an idyllic summer evening. You are also able to bring your own food and drinks with you, should you wish. Afterward, return to the marina where you tour concludes.