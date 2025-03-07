There are beach towns, and then there are Australian beach towns — each has a tale to tell along with local lore and customs that make it what it is. Their distinct identities, even if they’re merely a shell’s throw from one another, are as individual as a koala’s fingerprints.

You’ll find the soulful, hemp-wearing bohemian who’ll convince you to try sun salutations on the dunes, the old-school fishing village where the pub remains the heart of town, and the bartender who knows your drink order (and your dog’s name) by day two. Maybe you’ll seek out the surf-mad hotspots where dawn patrols are a sacred religion or the place where the only acceptable off-work attire is board shorts and a rich veil of sunscreen — reef-safe, of course.

Whether you’re into swanky boutique stays and five-star dining, or prefer your beach escapes with a side of fish ‘n’ chips and a weatherboard shack, Australia’s got a coastal town for you.

Brunswick Heads has a breezy vibe. ruditirta/Shutterstock

Soak up vintage vibes in Brunswick Heads

Byron Bay on the New South Wales north coast gets all the love, but it gets all the traffic and platinum-card prices, too, so hear me out. Visit Byron for the day, but base yourself just 15 minutes up the road, where the Northern Rivers’ Brunswick Heads is a breezy, barefoot alternative.

This stretch of sea knows its audience well. Welcoming for swimmers and suitable for surfers, those who prefer paddleboarding or kayaking can choose instead to wind through town on the Brunswick River. Rent your equipment from the folks at Brunswick Buccaneers Boat Hire near the Brunswick Hotel (which is also a fine place to grab a bite). When you need a little pick-me-up, even the fussiest coffee drinkers can’t fault The Footbridge Café and its locally roasted Moonshine beans (cult following alert). While the town lacks five-star resorts, The Brunswick’s hideaway ambiance shines in the style of a sleek 50s Palm Beach retro-glam dreamscape.

A tailored fit for those who want to disconnect, retreat into nature, and skip the curated holiday aesthetic, the vibe is vintage beach village with a relaxed, old-school holiday feel. This is a locals’ beach town where you’ll feel welcome from the moment you arrive.

Share the beach with kangaroos on Lucky Bay. Travel Telly/Shutterstock

Roll up with the ‘roos on Lucky Bay

“Is this even real?” people ask about this Esperance beach, which is an eight-hour drive southeast of Perth in Western Australia. The glassy waters of the Indian and Great Southern Oceans and the protected shoreline cove are tailor-made for swimming, fishing, wave-catching, and long, lazy strolls. If you arrive early, you’ll likely share the shore with kangaroos. Don’t even think about showing up without sunglasses and a hat. It’s bright out here; the color of the coastline is closer to snow than it is to sand.

I recommend booking a bay-facing campsite through Park Stay WA. It’s basic, and you can bring in your rented campervan or go hard with a tent and an air mattress. For those who like their camping with a side of amenities, Dunn’s Ecopark, which adjoins the national park, offers basic glamping and covered common areas amidst remnant bushland. Lucky Bay is a true beach lovers beach, so bring your own, well, everything, even drinking water. Esperance, the main town, is an easy half-hour drive on a sealed road. Pop into Bistro Louis for a French-inspired brunch, and for your caffeine fix, ask for a flat white at Coffee Cat, the kiosk located at the Tanker Jetty Headland.

Watch fishing boats bob in Port Fairy's harbor. lkonya/Shutterstock

Make Port Fairy your Great Ocean Road stop

Port Fairy, where the Moyne River meets the Southern Ocean, isn’t trying to impress you, it’s just being itself. In 2012, it was awarded “Most Livable Community in the World” by UNESCO. Fishing boats bob in the harbor, catches bound for the town’s restaurants and fishmongers, while bluestone cottages and old-world storefronts are postcards in real life. The main street will charm your socks off, but this is no museum town. It hums with the energy of artists, foodies and those who prefer their salty sea escapes a little more refined. History buffs will appreciate the town’s raw and often ruthless maritime past. What was once a whaling stronghold has transformed into a prime spot for witnessing the majestic Southern Right Whales on their migration from May to September.

For a hearty but healthy brunch, you can’t go past Home Grown, with its focus on local produce and fair trade coffee; the iced strawberry matcha milk is a thing of beauty. Right around the corner Blarney Books & Art is an essential stop, and not just a place to shop locally but the neighborhood nexus for events and live music, too. In the afternoon, Pea Soup Beach is perfect. Skip the wetsuit (these waters can be chilly) and explore the oases of the rockpools for mussels and starfish. The all-suite boutique hotel Drift House somehow manages contemporary cool with a cozy touch.

Coffin Bay has gorgeous blue hues and is an epicenter of oyster production. RugliG/Shutterstock

Peep the predators in Port Lincoln

Like your beach towns with a wild side? Port Lincoln is calling your name. Located on the lower Eyre Peninsula, this South Australian showstopper hosts a thrill-seekers nirvana of activities. Daring souls the world over come to cage dive with great white sharks; Calypso Star Charters is an experienced local provider. On the other end of the apex predator spectrum, a guided swim with puppy-like sea lions at nearby Blyth Island might be more your speed? From September to June, book with Salty Swims for half a day of cuteness overload.

Half an hour down the road is Coffin Bay, an epicenter of oyster production in Australia; these are known for their balanced-creamy-salty taste. It’s a thrill to don waders and navigate your way to the oyster leases, where a submerged stool and elevated table invite you to not only taste these beauties plucked right from the water, but also learn all about how it all happens at Oyster Farm HQ.

Back in Port Lincoln, the just-renovated seaview-centric Limani Motel is a good value and only a bit over a mile from The Line & Label restaurant at Peter Teakle Winery. Grab your morning bean juice (and a chocolate and honeycomb cruffin) at L’anse French Café and Croissanterie.

Fish swim in the rock pool at Cathedral Rocks in Kiama Downs. Leah-Anne Thompson/Shutterstock

Make the most of a short break in Kiama

Kiama isn’t just another pretty face. It’s only two hours from Sydney but a world away. Chock full of things to do and with lively, livable character, this destination ticks all the boxes for a big-city-adjacent coastal enclave. Come to see the Kiama Blowhole; it’s the world’s largest, a natural spectacle that’s been doing its thing for centuries. Afterward, if you’re up early enough, meander along the Kiama Coast Walk. It’s broken into three sections; you might not want to do all 12 miles in a day, but if you do, it’s easy to grab a carshare back to where you started. In town, shoppers will enjoy a wealth of retail therapy, from boutiques to consignment shops and everything in between. Every Wednesday, the Farmer’s Market is a mainstay.

The Sebel Hotel overlooks Kiama Harbour, and is a well-located choice for a base. I like the deluxe room balcony with its east-facing Pacific Ocean views. An added bonus? My favorite morning chocolate espresso and honey jumbles are a three-minute walk away at Flour Water Salt. For seafood lovers, Silica hits the spot and showcases local South Coast growers; their daily specials feature the best of what’s fresh.

See the sunrise in Agnes Water. Jakub Maculewicz/Shutterstock

Double up in Agnes Water & Seventeen Seventy

On Queensland’s Discovery Coast, the twin coastal beach towns of Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy (or 1770, if you prefer numbers over letters) offer a tideline escape just minutes apart. Together, they bring the energy and charisma to make this detour a beeline; it feels like Queensland before the crowds caught on. Agnes Water and 1770 host the northernmost surf breaks on the East Coast, a magnet for those looking to learn thanks to its gently rolling waves. Those keen to sign up for a lesson should talk to the team at Gnarly Tours. Anglers will adore Bustard Bay, quiet and well-stocked, and those who prefer to observe rather than catch can kayak among the fauna-rich mangroves. The Paperbark Forest deserves your time, their trunks practically glowing in the canopy’s filtered light, and for something genuinely left of center, try tossing yourself down a sun-kissed slope on a sandboarding safari with LARC tours.

Sleep like a baby at 1770 Getaway, with one- and two-bedroom villas steps from the beach, and for a cheap and cheerful meal of fish and chips or a burger with onion jam, hit the 1770 Marina Café (don’t leave there without grabbing a hunk of the famous vanilla slice). That strange name though? A town called 1770? It’s derived from the year Captain Cook stepped onto these shores.

Cable Beach has sweeping views. SJM51/Shutterstock

Make it a hump day in Broome

Broome isn’t just a beach town; it’s where red earth and sky blue waters collide and where the sunsets are so spectacular, it seems like the first time you’ve really, truly seen one. Poised on the Kimberley region’s remote coast and offering outback charm alongside foamy seas, Broome is an essential stop for those who want something beyond the ordinary. Natural beauty abounds, of course, but so do some less common pursuits. Check out the 130-million-year-old dinosaur footprints at Gantheaume Point to glimpse prehistoric Australia. Find the perfect Indigenous artwork to take home at one of the many First Australian-owned shops in town (my favorite is Nagula Jarndu), and although it may seem a bit "touristy," trace the seashore of Cable Beach on camel back at sunrise with Broome Camel Safaris.

I like the Billi Resort with its self-catering one and two-bedroom villas plopped in the center of everything. Oh, and luxury glamping tents are available, too, with air conditioning, ensuites and kitchens. It’s just a 15-minute walk to Cable Beach, or even quicker on one of the free bicycles for guest use. Matso’s beer was born here in the Kimberley, so be sure and pick up some of their Mango or Ginger beer for your sundown kickback Zookeepers Broome is a local cuppa joe institution; you can't go wrong stopping by for a dirty chai latte and a bacon and egg roll.

Fancy sand castle with moat in foreground on beach with people enjoying the sand and sea behind at Noosa Heads Queensland Australia 5 31 2014 License Type: media Download Time: 2023-07-19T11:09:17.000Z User: ceri_lp Is Editorial: Yes purchase_order:

Find out if everything’s nicer in Noosa

National parks kiss the coastline on this Sunshine Coast beauty, where adventure-seekers, beach bums, gourmands, and scenesters all find themselves quite satisfied with what’s on offer. The vibe here is accessible luxury without the side of pretentiousness. I like to start my day at Little Cove Coffee Co. off the beaten path of busy Hastings Street and browse the local paper before heading to Little Cove for a dip and dry. This relaxed shore is a perfect spot for beach reading or a sneaky little nap, even as water babies splash nearby. You could while away the day here watching the longboarders, or joining them if you’ve got the skills, or change locales and trade that surfboard for a paddle on the Noosa River.

Dinner is a do at Bang Bang Noosa, but make sure you book in advance. The accommodation scene is as varied as the visitors who call this their go-to getaway, but the Royal Automotive Club of Victoria (RACV) Noosa Resort is a golden choice, especially for families. For something unique and completely exquisite, the Noosa Valley Manor Boutique isn’t your average B&B. We’re talking boho-chic wrapped in rainforest fantasy. Don’t blame me when you don’t want to leave.