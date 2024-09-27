Take some of the world’s clearest skies, oldest desert, highest dunes and most desolate coastline, and add in a world-class collection of wild animals, open landscapes, empty roads and excellent campgrounds: Namibia – a firm favorite on the southern African self-drive and adventure travel circuit – has all these things.

In the country’s flagship Etosha National Park, herds of elephants roam the vast expanses, accompanied by lions, zebras, giraffes and rhinos. West of here, the Skeleton Coast is the stuff of legend, with hyenas prowling in the mist and bleached whale bones littering the sands. In between is Damaraland, with dramatic rock formations, gnarled, centuries-old Welwitschia mirabilis plants and elusive, desert-adapted wildlife, while to the south are the soaring ochre dunes around Sossusvlei and Deadvlei.

While Namibia’s singular landscapes and abundant wildlife are major draws, the country also has a rich cultural heritage readily accessible thanks to its network of "living museums." Whether you’re seeking solitude and desert adventure, a more traditional wildlife safari, cultural immersion or a mix of all these, Namibia is sure to deliver. Here’s all you need to know to plan the perfect first visit.

The dry months of June to September are a good time for wildlife watching in Etosha National Park. Carol Polich/Lonely Planet

When should I go to Namibia?

Although Namibia is a year-round destination, the most comfortable time to visit is during the cooler, dry months from late June to September. This is also high travel season, and the best time for wildlife watching, as thirsty animals seek out dwindling water sources. Namibia’s short springtime shoulder season is over almost before it begins but offers still-moderate temperatures, flowering camelthorn trees and blooming jacaranda. Temperatures soar towards the end of the year, with December to February generally the hottest months. This is peak vacation time along the coast, as families enjoy school holidays and fog-free days. The summer heat is broken by Namibia’s rains, which generally fall between January and March, especially in the north, where mud and flash-flooding can make travel in some areas difficult. By late April and into May, temperatures begin to drop and things dry out, making this another pleasant time to travel.

How much time should I spend in Namibia?

A good minimum length is ten to 14 days, which will allow time to sample the main highlights. After a day or two in Windhoek stocking up, head to Etosha National Park for a wildlife safari. Spend the remainder of your first week making your way towards the Skeleton Coast via Damaraland, including a stop to see the rock art at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Twyfelfontein. Once at the coast, don’t miss Cape Cross, with its thousands-strong seal colony, followed by a few days in Swakopmund. Finish with a visit to Sossusvlei before returning to Windhoek.

If you’re combining your Namibia visit with regional travels, consider continuing northeast from Etosha to explore the Zambezi region, with its water-based wildlife watching and riverside lodges. Alternatively, head from Windhoek to Swakopmund and the coast via the iconic Spitzkoppe mountain before turning southwards towards Sossusvlei and then on to Fish River Canyon and the Orange River for a multi-night canoeing adventure.

Namibia is a popular self-drive destination, and a 4WD is recommended. Grobler du Preez/Shutterstock

Is it easy to get to and around in Namibia?

Daily international and regional flights serve Windhoek’s Hosea Kutako International Airport, from where it’s about a 40-minute taxi ride to the city center. Both at the airport and in town, you’ll find an array of international and local car rental agencies. Distances in Namibia are long, with little en route. Yet, the road network – a mix of tarmac and gravel – is well-maintained and the country makes an excellent self-drive destination. A 4WD with good clearance is recommended for most itineraries. Beware that gravel roads can have loose surfaces and sharply-canted sides. To avoid skids and roll-overs, the maximum safe driving speed is considered to be 80km/h (50mph).

If you don’t want to drive, Chameleon Safaris offers scheduled budget departures to Sossusvlei, Etosha and other highlights. Gondwana has a shuttle service and full-service safari companies, including Karibu Namibia Safaris, Ekipa Travel and Comfort Tours and Safaris, offer bespoke itineraries for all budgets.

Top things to do in Namibia

Clamber up the dunes around Sossusvlei

Experience one of Namibia’s most iconic landscapes at dawn before the heat and the crowds take over. Bring sunscreen and water, and don’t expect it to be easy: it’s a tough slog up the steep, sliding slopes to the top. But once there, you’ll be surrounded by an incredible sense of vastness and will feel like you can almost touch the clear cobalt skies.

Camp along Zambezi’s waterways

Unlike the rest of Namibia, Zambezi (the narrow northeastern strip formerly known as Kaprivi) is laced with waterways that offer incredible nighttime symphonies of chirping and chirruping. By day, enjoy fine water-based wildlife watching on the boat safaris offered by the many riverside camps and lodges.

Etosha is Namibia's flagship national park, where you could see rhinos, lions, elephants and springboks. Getty Images

Spot Etosha’s rhinos and other wildlife

The easily accessible floodlit waterhole at Etosha National Park’s Okaukuejo Resort offers excellent opportunities to observe rhinos and other animals after dark as they approach within close range to drink. In nearby Damaraland, watch for desert-adapted elephants. Countrywide, try to spot the majestic oryx, Namibia’s national animal.

Get to know Namibia’s people

Namibia has a rich ethnic mix, and most Namibians speak at least several languages. For an introduction to some of the country’s people, visit the Damara Living Museum near Twyfelfontein. The museum features a combination of actors and local people, some of whom sell souvenirs including handicrafts. Further northwest around Opuwo, get acquainted with the semi-nomadic Himba. The tribespeople use red powder to cover their bodies and put ochre in their hair.

My favorite thing to do in Namibia

It’s hard to choose between seascapes and stars. Namibia’s coastline is superb, with icy-cold Atlantic waters contrasting sharply with the barren desert expanses just beyond. I especially love Skeleton Coast National Park, with its sense of raw natural power, complete remoteness and desolation.

For stargazing, it’s hard to beat tiny Solitaire junction. As darkness closes in, planets twinkle brilliantly and an unimaginable number of stars cascade down the sides of the celestial dome to the edges of the horizon. But, it doesn’t have to be Solitaire. Namibia’s night skies are spectacular almost everywhere. Rooisand Desert Ranch, on the edge of the Gamsberg mountain range and easily accessed en route between Windhoek and Sossusvlei, is one of several places with an observatory.

Expect to pay at least N$120 for a spot at a campsite in Namibia. Dick Tang/500px

How much money do I need for Namibia?

It’s easy to spend too much, but with a bit of effort, budget travel is also possible in Namibia. Excellent campsites are widely available, almost always with a braai (barbecue grill). If you want to splurge, there are some top-class desert and safari lodges. Credit and debit cards are accepted in most places, and at most filling stations, but carry a bit of reserve cash just in case. ATMs in all major towns dispense Namibian dollars. South African Rands (to which Namibian dollars are pegged one-to-one) are accepted everywhere.

Hostel room: N$300 (US$15)

Campsite: N$120–200 (US$6–10)

Double room at a hotel or lodge: N$2500–5000 (US$125–250)

Serving of kapana (grilled, spiced meat): N$40 (US$2)

Sandwich: N$50 (US$2.50)

Portion of biltong: N$60 (US$3)

Restaurant dinner for two: N$400 (US$20)

Beer/pint at the bar N$40 (US$2)

What do I need to know about traveling in Namibia with kids?

Namibia has strict rules in place to prevent child trafficking. If traveling with children under 18 years of age, you’ll need to carry a certified copy of the child’s long-form birth certificate (showing the names of both parents). If only one parent is traveling, you’ll also need to show permission from the other parent to travel with your child, together with a certified copy of the other parent’s ID, or a certified document showing that you have sole custody.

What should I pack?

Especially around Windhoek and in other elevated areas, nighttime temperatures from late June through August routinely drop below freezing, so bring something warm to wear. If you’ll be camping, don’t be surprised to find your water bottle frozen when you awaken.