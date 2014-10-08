5-Day Etosha National Park on a Budget Tour from Windhoek

Day 1: Windhoek Arrival and pick up at airport and transfer to your 3 star accommodation. Here your ground agent will meet with you and run through your trip.Day 2: Etosha National ParkAfter a long drive this morning, we will travel north passing through farmlands, grasslands and stopping at small towns along the way, we aim to arrive at the main camp in Etosha in the middle afternoon. After entering Etosha we game drive our way through the camp where we will check in and make camp. Day 3: Etosha National ParkEtosha National Park -Full Day Game Drive (camping)A full day’s game driving today and we leave early to enjoy the cool morning air as we game drive our way through Etosha to Halali camp, situated in the middle of the park. Along the way we visit several waterholes and are afforded splendid views of the massive Etosha Pan. The game viewing is usually excellent. We stop at Halali camp for a rest and a leisurely lunch and there is time to visit the Halali waterhole and to make use of the swimming pool and bar facilities before continuing to the western side of the park and our camp at Okaukuejo. After your evening meal there are still more chances to see Etosha’s big game at Okaukuejo’s floodlit waterhole, situated on the boundary of our camp and easily reachable on foot. Okaukuejo is famous for its waterhole, which has been described as one of the “best game viewing opportunities in Southern Africa”. Situated on the doorstep of our camp, black rhino, elephant, lion and numerous species of antelope are usually seen. Day 4: Swakopmund We rise for a pre-sunrise breakfast and then game drive until mid morning when we will stop for lunch. After lunch we head directly via Omaruru to the coast before arriving late afternoon in Swakopmund. We recommend exploring this seaside town on foot this afternoon and perhaps visiting the jetty for sundowners overlooking the cold Atlantic Ocean. Your guide will be happy to recommend a good restaurant for your evening meal. Accommodation is in bungalows. Day 5: Swakopmund From early morning after a sumptuous breakfast, many adventures await to be enjoyed: sky diving / hot air ballooning / sandboarding / quadbike riding/ seal and dolphin tour and tour of crafts markets. Lunch is enjoyed and all return to Windhoek.