Namibia Dolphin and Seal Catamaran Cruise
Start your cruise experience at Walvis Bay harbour, where you board a sleek catamaran. Settle on deck, in the saloon or on the catamaran's trampolines and relish the views as you head out into the bay.On your cruise, discover some of Walvis Bay’s hidden gems, such as its oyster beds. Watch intently as you pull up alongside these submerged platforms and learn how thousands of oysters are cultivated here from the on-board commentary.Next, sail to Pelican Point, a sandy spit that edges the bay. With pelicans flying overhead, take in the views of its lighthouse and, if you’re lucky, the Cape fur seals massed on its beaches. Also, cruise to Bird Island, an artificial islet made of guano that’s home to vast colonies of seabirds.As you sail, watch for three types of dolphins: the heaviside, Atlantic bottlenose and dusky species. With luck, you might see these beautiful mammals swim around the boat. During whale season (July-August) you may even spot a Southern right whale, humpback or even a rare orca whale! Other marine life to look for includes the elusive sunfish and even leatherback turtles!After working up an appetite, savor a complimentary light lunch on board. Sip sparkling wine alongside everything from Walvis Bay oysters — farmed in the waters around you — to tasty seafood snacks, canapés and cocktail cakes. Wash them all down with a water, beer, juice or a coffee or tea.Then, relax as you glide back to port, where your experience finishes when you leave your catamaran.
Namib Desert Tour from Swakopmund
This enlightening journey takes you through the ancient canyons of the Moon Valley, one of the most fascinating areas of the Namib Desert. Let us take you back millions of years to when these badlands were formed. Learn the intrinsic value of the desert flora to the indigenous people who once roamed Southern Africa. Discover the medicinal and nutritional use of desert adapted flora, and delve into the secrets of the Welwitschia mirabilis.We learn of the Desert adapted of flora and fauna in order to survive under these harsh conditions by unfolding many hidden secrets.This informative tour also looks into what we call “the future of the Central Namib”, as we inform our guests about planned future industrial activities as well as existing ones in the area, due to the growth of Uranium mining and other related industry.This spectacular area is also home to some wildlife, and we might just spot Springbok, Ostrich, Klipspringer, Swallow-tailed Bee-eater, Karoo Chat and others. Smaller creatures, such as chameleons and beetles call this their home too.
Quad Bike Tour of the Namib Desert
After a safety briefing and practice session, depart from Walvis Bay on a powerful quad bike into the Namib Desert with your guide. Accelerate over sand dunes and meander around the desert canyons that punctuate the barren landscape just outside Swakopmund. The starkness of the plains represents the area’s stoic beauty, and your quad bike lends itself to 360-degree views of the surroundings that stretch around you.Look out for fossils of animal footprints, preserved from a time when the Kuiseb Delta flowed through the now-parched plains, and check out some of the desert vegetation and plants that have adapted to survive the extreme desert conditions. Wildlife such as lizards, geckos, scorpions and snakes are often seen, as are members of the Topnaar tribe — a seminomadic group of people who originally settled near the mouth of the Kuiseb River Valley. In between stops to learn about the desert and the Topnaar people, make the most of your mode of transport, opening the throttle to race across open flatland and winding your way along the beaten tracks of the desert valleys. Your guide will stay close to you as you ride, offering tips to help you get the most out of your quad bike throughout the session. As the experience draws to a finish, return to the start point with your guide.
Living Dunes Experience from Swakopmund
Your tour begins with a morning pick up from your hotel by your experienced guide. You will then be taken to see the many creatures that call the desert their home. This half-day option offers you the chance of seeing and experiencing the dunes in the morning, then having the afternoon free to explore Swakopmund on your own. Immediately at the edge of Swakopmund, you will enter a restricted area with special permission, and begin the search for all things living, most of which are nocturnal and hidden under the desert sand during the day. Without your guides, you probably wouldn't be able to spot a lot of them. However, they use their skills to locate and show these little creatures to you, offering you an experience you won't soon forget.
5-Day Etosha National Park on a Budget Tour from Windhoek
Day 1: Windhoek Arrival and pick up at airport and transfer to your 3 star accommodation. Here your ground agent will meet with you and run through your trip.Day 2: Etosha National ParkAfter a long drive this morning, we will travel north passing through farmlands, grasslands and stopping at small towns along the way, we aim to arrive at the main camp in Etosha in the middle afternoon. After entering Etosha we game drive our way through the camp where we will check in and make camp. Day 3: Etosha National ParkEtosha National Park -Full Day Game Drive (camping)A full day’s game driving today and we leave early to enjoy the cool morning air as we game drive our way through Etosha to Halali camp, situated in the middle of the park. Along the way we visit several waterholes and are afforded splendid views of the massive Etosha Pan. The game viewing is usually excellent. We stop at Halali camp for a rest and a leisurely lunch and there is time to visit the Halali waterhole and to make use of the swimming pool and bar facilities before continuing to the western side of the park and our camp at Okaukuejo. After your evening meal there are still more chances to see Etosha’s big game at Okaukuejo’s floodlit waterhole, situated on the boundary of our camp and easily reachable on foot. Okaukuejo is famous for its waterhole, which has been described as one of the “best game viewing opportunities in Southern Africa”. Situated on the doorstep of our camp, black rhino, elephant, lion and numerous species of antelope are usually seen. Day 4: Swakopmund We rise for a pre-sunrise breakfast and then game drive until mid morning when we will stop for lunch. After lunch we head directly via Omaruru to the coast before arriving late afternoon in Swakopmund. We recommend exploring this seaside town on foot this afternoon and perhaps visiting the jetty for sundowners overlooking the cold Atlantic Ocean. Your guide will be happy to recommend a good restaurant for your evening meal. Accommodation is in bungalows. Day 5: Swakopmund From early morning after a sumptuous breakfast, many adventures await to be enjoyed: sky diving / hot air ballooning / sandboarding / quadbike riding/ seal and dolphin tour and tour of crafts markets. Lunch is enjoyed and all return to Windhoek.
5-Day Exclusive Namibia Tour from Windhoek
Day 1: ArrivalArrival, pick-up and transfer to exclusive 5* accommodation. Here your ground agent will meet with you and run through your trip.Day 2: ErindiEarly rise and leave for Erindi game farm. At 10.30am take a Game drive and enjoy lunch at Erindi’s restaurant. Leave through Omaruru gate to Etosha passing vast farmlands and arrive at Epacha Game farm.Day 3: Damaraland | Twyfelfontein’s EngravingsExplore the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Twyfelfontein, seeing its footprints and remarkable rock engravings (petroglyphs) of wild animals — rhinos, elephants, giraffes and zebras, among others. It is thought they were made over a period of 2,000 years by local San hunter-gatherers, offering insight into their ritual and belief systems.Day 4: Ongava Private Game Reserve | Pastoral PeopleTake a scenic drive to Kamanjab to the Otjikandero Himba village, home to the last traditional tribe in Namibia. Witness Himba rituals, such as the milking ceremony and smoke bath, and learn about their beliefs regarding holy fire, ancestors and herbal medicine. Continue to the private Ongava Game Reserve bordering Etosha National Park. Then, discover it differently during night game drives, when hungry predators dare out to hunt. After lunch we head directly through the Namib Desert, Skeleton Coast before arriving late afternoon in Swakopmund. We recommend exploring this seaside town on foot this afternoon and perhaps visiting the jetty for sundowners overlooking the cold Atlantic Ocean. Your guide will be happy to recommend a good restaurant for your evening meal. Day 5: Depart Windhoek From early morning after breakfast, many adventures await to be enjoyed: sky diving/ hotair ballooning/sandboarding/quadbike riding/seal dolphin tour and tour of crafts markets.