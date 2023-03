This gabled building, on the corner of Garnison and Bahnhof Sts, was constructed in 1908 as a private school. When the funds ran out, the government took over the project and requisitioned it as a magistrates’ court. In the 1960s it functioned as a school dormitory, and now houses municipal offices. Just so no one can doubt its identity, the words ‘Altes Amtsgericht’ (German for ‘Old Magistrates’ Court’) are painted across the front.